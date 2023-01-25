Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes energy sector in northeast Puri







Without giving details, the Union Minister indicated that several major projects in the sector are also in preparation in the region.

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas was also present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Numaligarh Refinery Limited ( NRL ) and the government of Assam to set up three bamboo nurseries signed on this occasion.

Each nursery will cover an area of ​​five hectares to accomplish secondary hardening of tissue cultured bamboo saplings and will be set up in Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

The three bamboo nurseries will produce saplings that can be planted on 15,000 hectares of land, creating a carbon sink that will fix 2.6 lakh tons of CO2 from the air/year.

Puri with the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Rameshwar Teli, landed a fleet of Electric vehicle scooters by BIKOZEE, a hyper-local logistics start-up supported by NRL.

The start-up aims to empower and equip economically marginalized communities with a range of job opportunities in the hyperlocal delivery industry.

Earlier, Puri along with Sarma and Teli had inaugurated the NRL Center – the head office of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 is the first major event held under India’s G20 Presidency.

IEW follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge at COP26 to reduce India’s emissions to net zero by 2070.

IEW is held under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is the comprehensive international energy event supported at the highest level by the Government of India, with the participation of all Public Sector Enterprises (PSUs), and officially supported by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI).

