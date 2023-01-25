Current Parliamentarians – House of Representatives





Member of the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia Ahmad Muzani. Photo: ist/nr Ahmad Muzani, member of the Indonesian DPR, supports the attitude of President Joko Widodo to speed up the ratification of the draft law on the protection of domestic workers (PPRT). According to him, this PPRT bill is a form of seriousness of the government and the DPR in the legal protection of the domestic worker sector. “In the context of today’s modern life, the existence and role of domestic workers is indispensable. However, in fact, there is no statutory legal protection that protects domestic workers themselves,” said Muzani said in a written statement to parliament on Tuesday (24/1/2023). This politician from the Gerindra party faction said his party is encouraging the discussion and enactment of the PPRT bill. Indeed, existing regulations have failed to provide strong protection to domestic workers. He explained that until now, laws and regulations governing the legal protection of domestic workers have only been regulated by the Ministry of Labor Regulation (Permenaker). As a result, there is no solid legal framework to ensure the protection and recognition of domestic workers themselves. “This Labor Law Number 13 of 2003 has yet to regulate domestic workers including their rights. That is why the ratification of this bill is important as it is a form of recognition and state partisanship for domestic workers, who number 4.2 million people,” added the vice-president of the MPR. Muzani said the existence of the PPRT bill is also aimed at building a good working ecosystem between workers and their employers, including prioritizing human principles in the employment relationship. It is also hoped that this bill can regulate the standardization of the profession of domestic worker through proper education and training. “In this way, the relationship between workers and employers can be properly established because there is trust and agreement regarding the professionalism and standardized skills of domestic workers,” he said. According to him, the existence of the PPRT bill will also set a good precedent for foreign countries which have so far been seen as not appreciating Indonesian workers (TKI) who are abroad. By strengthening the protection of domestic domestic workers, he believes that the countries that are the destinations of Indonesian workers will be more respected. “So far there have been many court cases that have hit our TKIs abroad because the countries where they work for them consider that there is no recognition and protection of their country of It is therefore hoped that through this PPRT Bill, our workers both inside and outside the country can be more recognized and respected,” Muzani explained. Later, he hopes, the PPRT Bill will not separate the kinship factor in the domestic worker sector. Because in general, domestic workers in Indonesia are different from other countries. Often, employers assign household chores to people who are still related by blood. “Generally, domestic workers in Indonesia work with employers who still have an element of kinship or kinship. It must therefore be stressed that the PPRT bill cannot separate these factors. Professionalism in the domestic worker sector must also be explained in the bill,” Muzani concluded. (ann/aha)

