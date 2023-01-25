PTI Fawad Chaudhry detained as workers invade Paks Zaman Park to ‘protect’ party leader Imran Khan





Jan 25, 2023

By India Today Web Desk: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Fawad Chaudhry was arrested at his home near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore amid late night turnout of PTI workers who rushed to the chief of the Imran Khan party to ensure his safety.

The move came shortly after he publicly censured the government for trying to arrest party chairman Imran Khan, party leader Farrukh Habib said Wednesday morning.

“The imported government has gone mad,” Habib said in a tweet. The PTI chief also posted videos on social media of police taking Chaudhry away.

Chaudhry would be taken to the federal capital, sources said.

Several party leaders have condemned Chaudhry’s detention. PTI Sindh Chairman Ali Haider Zaidi criticized the government’s arrest.

“Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these law breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers,” he tweeted.

As rumors of an imminent arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan swirled in the early hours of Wednesday, party leaders and workers in large numbers descended on his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The PTI announced on its official Twitter account: “There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest Imran Khan tonight.”

Islamabad police sources said PTI leader Chaudhry was arrested at his residence near Thokar Niyaz Baig in Lahore. He would be taken to the federal capital, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accepted the resignation of 43 other PTI MPs, virtually eliminating former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party from parliament, sources said on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after 45 lawmakers from Khan’s party collectively withdrew their resignations from the National Assembly. They also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to be denoted if the speaker endorses their resignation.

However, that decision did not materialize as the speaker approved another 43 resignations and sent them to the ECP for denotification, sources said.

