Politics
Call for inquiry into Boris Johnsons Checkers dinner with billionaire relative
Boris Johnson faces a potential probe into whether he broke ministerial code by using Checkers for a dinner with the BBC chairman and a billionaire relative who backed a loan.
The Liberal Democrats have written to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case asking him to investigate whether the then prime minister discussed his own financial affairs at the Grace and Favor state mansion.
Mr Johnson used Checkers to arrange a dinner with BBC Chairman Richard Sharp and his distant Canadian cousin Sam Blyth, guarantor of a credit facility of up to 800,000 in May 2021.
Under the ministerial code, ministers can only use official residences for personal business if it is paid for at their own expense.
In a letter shared with The IndependentLib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain asked Mr Case to launch an urgent inquiry and establish whether the 800,000 line of credit had been discussed.
We need urgent clarity on whether Johnsons used Checkers to discuss his own personal financial affairs, and if so, whether he paid for the expenses himself, she said. Failure to do so would be a potential violation of departmental code and an inexcusable embezzlement of taxpayers’ money.
The senior MP added: Boris Johnson’s entire tenure as Prime Minister has been marred by foolishness and scandal. The British people deserve to know if Johnson used public money to secure his own personal piggy bank.
Mr Johnson dismissed the furor as a charge of complete nonsense saying he was sure the BBC chairman had no knowledge of his personal finances.
Mr Sharp said in a BBC interview on Tuesday that the 800,000 credit arrangement was not brought up over dinner at Checkers, saying he only fought on behalf of the broadcaster.
The president was called to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he had introduced Mr Blyth to the cabinet secretary so they could discuss whether the billionaire could act as as guarantor of the line of credit.
But Mr Sharp, later appointed BBC chairman in February 2021, insisted he would stay on and was confident he had been given the job on merit rather than favouritism.
The former banker said he had contacted the Cabinet Secretary to discuss an offer of financial assistance from his old friend Mr Blyth for Mr Johnson, before backing down from any further discussions.
I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict, Mr. Sharp.
When asked how this meeting went, he replied: Sam came up to me and said: Do you want to come to Checkers? I’m going down to dinner with Al [short for Mr Johnsons first name Alexander].
I said, Yeah, great I had never been to Checkers and Sam drove me down and we had dinner and I took this opportunity to beat for the BBC.
He added: I don’t know anything about Boris Johnson’s finances as it was between him and his family.
On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted in a fair, open and evidence-based manner. Deserves that.
Mr Sharp said he believed his selection had been made according to the book and denied misleading the advisory committee or MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee when he appeared before them.
The BBC chairman will be grilled again in the same committee on February 7 to face questions, with acting chairman Damian Green writing to Mr Sharp on Tuesday inviting him to attend.
Former BBC presenter Andrew Marr has called on the BBC chairman to resign, saying the story was toxic to broadcasters’ reputations.
It would be much better for the BBC if RichardSharp stepped aside, and a new chairman could be found who was not a political party or so deeply rooted in upper Conservative circles, he said.
Rishi Sunak, under pressure over the tax affairs of Conservative Chairman Nadhim Zahawis, has sought to distance himself from the Johnson loan controversy, saying Mr Sharps’ appointment was made by one of my predecessors.
Meanwhile, Downing Street has said the UK will not dictate to its allies what form support for Ukraine should take, after Mr Johnson called on Western countries to send more tanks.
Amid pressure on Germany to step up its response, Mr Johnson repeated his call for Western countries to send more weapons to Kyiv. Look at these brave Ukrainians and answer me this question: what are we waiting for? wrote the former prime minister in the Daily Mail.
