BBC documentary on PM Modi | Youth outfits defy ban on holding public screenings

As the screening could not take place, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union shared the link of the documentary and the students, who had gathered in large numbers, watched it together on their phones. | Photo credit: Jaideep Deo Bhanj

Youth organizations affiliated with opposition parties and student outfits screened the first episode of the BBC on Tuesday India: the Modi question across Kerala to protest the Centre’s recent decision to ban him on social media. A similar attempt at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was blocked by authorities, leading to group viewings on personal devices.

The JNU campus was plunged into total darkness as the electricity had been cut in most places, especially outside the site: Teflas, the office of the Students’ Union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNUSU). As the screening could not take place, the union shared the link to the documentary and the students, who had gathered in large numbers, watched it together on their phones.

You can turn off a screen but you can’t stop the thousands turning on instead, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said as she addressed the rally. The students showed up despite a notice from the university administration that such unauthorized activity could disrupt the peace and harmony of the campus.

Ms Ghosh said the union had decided to go ahead with the screening because its task was to strengthen democracy and it would continue to do so. Referring to a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office dated April 18, 2018, which said I want this government to be criticized. Criticism makes democracy strong: PM @narendramodi, Ms Ghosh said I think the JNU administration missed the tweet our PM tweeted a few years ago. Just remember. We take his words very seriously.

If the ABVP [Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad] or the administration had a problem with our protest screening of the documentary that the Center is trying to hide, they could have made a parallel program. This is the culture of dissent we have on campus, she said, adding that students have come together to defend democracy and the right to dissent.

As the public viewing took place in complete darkness, rocks were pelted at the rally. After a brief scuffle between students, a march was organized by JNUSU to the north gate of campus, demanding the restoration of electricity.

A student said the only safe place on campus is at the gate because the rest of campus is dark and unsafe. Ms Ghosh left the campus and asked Delhi Police officials to stand outside to restore power to the campus.

colonial mindset

Reacting to the left-backed JNUSU’s plan to screen the documentary, the ABVP said supporting a British-constructed narrative was consistent with the colonial mindset of British sepoys. Many members of the opposition as well as so-called student organizations are indeed British stooges, airing propaganda-focused BBC documentaries in Indian educational institutions, he said.

The Student Federation of India (SFI), in a statement, said its central executive committee decided to screen the documentary in all states to reveal the true face of the Modi government. Although the authorities authorized the ABVP to screen Kashmir Files which is a propaganda film about RSS-BJP politics, central universities/institutions order to cancel screening of this documentary. The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also issued instructions to block the first episode of the BBC documentary. The SFI condemns this autocratic move by the central government, he said.

Tension in Kerala

In Kerala, the political temperature escalated during public screenings of the documentary by student and youth organizations allegiance to the CPI(M) and Congress in defiance of the central ban. This led to tense clashes between the BJP and rival party workers. Police used water cannons to disperse BJP workers attempting to disrupt a public screening at Poojappura grounds in Thiruvananthapuram, while in Kochi they prevented BJP workers from storming the venues. projection of Maharajas and Government Law College.

BJP workers staged a march to the police commissioners’ office in Kozhikode, demanding a ban on screenings. Also at Kannur University, students watched the documentary. The simmering political tension has prompted the police to deploy in force to prevent any violence.

The projections were condemned by the BJP leadership. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ban them, saying they are aimed at turning Kerala into a conflict-torn state. In an open letter to Mr. Vijayan, BJP State Chairman K. Surendran said the documentary regurgitated baseless allegations dismissed as false by the Supreme Court.

The BJP found a single voice of support in the person of Anil K. Antony, digital media chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who tweeted that the BBC views were undermining India’s sovereignty.

Mr Antony’s stance drew criticism from Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil. Opposition leader VD Satheesan also sent a clear message to party cadres by attending a public screening in Kochi.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Party State Secretary MV Govindan gave their support to the public screenings of the documentary.

In another development, the ABVP filed a complaint with the Vice Chancellor of Hyderabad University seeking action against those who screened the documentary on January 21. The university registrar has requested a report on the matter.

Campus security had previously tried to arrest it, but a section of teachers and students supporting the screening said the documentary was not banned because the Center only asked social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube to remove its web links. However, ABVP leaders alleged that it was a sinister design to disturb the peace on campus. Where is the need for screening when everyone can watch it on their gadgets if they want?…, said Mahesh Namani, researcher and member of ABVP.

University officials said the campus was peaceful and there were no untoward incidents.