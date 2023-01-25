Natural gas shortages hit China as temperatures drop

For many people across China, a shortage of natural gas and extremely cold temperatures are making a harsh winter unbearable. For Li Yongqiang, that means freezing nights without heat.

We dare not turn on the heater overnight after using it for five or six hours, the gas goes out again, Mr Li, a 45-year-old grocer, said by telephone from his home in the Hebei province in northern China. The gas shortage is really affecting our lives.

The lack of natural gas, which is widely used across China to heat homes and businesses, has angered tens of millions of people and turned into caustic complaints on social media.

A person from Hebei Province wrote that she woke up early four nights a week because she was too cold to sleep despite having two quilts on her bed. A video going viral on the internet in China shows an apartment building in another northern province, Shanxi, with the windows covered in bright red posters of the kind often seen at Lunar New Year, except those posters say cold.