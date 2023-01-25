Imran Khan confident of Pakistan election victory, backs role of IMF





Pakistan’s LAHORE Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was confident of returning to power this year and would support the International Monetary Fund’s continued role in supporting the economy and averting a growing risk of default.

The former cricketer star, who was removed from office in a vote of confidence last year, said in an interview that he expects to win a majority when elections are likely to be held sometime after. august. He said he was preparing a radical plan to shore up an economy he said will be in even worse shape by then.

If we come to power, we won’t have much time, Mr Khan, 70, said at his residence in Lahore, where he is recovering from a leg wound sustained when he was shot at a demonstration in November. Asked if his plan would involve sticking with the IMF, whose loan deal of around US$6.5 billion (S$8.6 billion) to Pakistan has faced several delays, he replied: We have no choice now.

The South Asian nation has slipped dangerously close to default in recent months, pushing its bond yields to depressed levels as IMF loan repayments were suspended.

Mr Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been wary of demands for funds, such as higher energy prices and taxes. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have halved since October, and are now insufficient to pay for a month’s worth of imports.

The country is also still reeling from last year’s catastrophic floods and is suffering from runaway inflation.

We will have to develop policies like never before in our country, said Mr. Khan. We fear a Sri Lanka-like situation, he said, referring to the default by regional neighbor Pakistan.

He said he would reappoint Mr. Shaukat Tarin as finance minister, having held the post in the previous Khan administration.

Mr Khan has taken to the streets since being forced out of office, leading protests aimed at pushing Mr Sharifs’ government to call a snap election.

In one of his government’s last major decisions, Mr Khan lowered fuel prices, sparking a dispute that stalled the IMF programme. The ex-prime minister said his decision was based on getting cheap fuel from Russia. Mr Khan was in Moscow for a previously scheduled visit the day Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. During a three-hour conversation, President Vladimir Putin pledged to help Pakistan with energy supplies, Khan said in the interview.

He said he would pursue an independent foreign policy that does not rely on any country like the United States or China. He gave the example of India, its great rival, which has friendly relations with the United States but still imports cheap oil from Russia and trades with China.

Mr Khan said he had a great relationship with former US President Donald Trump, but those ties soured under his successor.

It wasn’t until Joe Biden arrived that for some reason I saw there was reluctance there, he said, adding that he thought it had happened. produced because the United States needed someone to blame for its exit from Afghanistan.

