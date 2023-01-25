Elon Musk’s Twitter bows to India’s request to censor links to BBC’s Narendra Modi Doc – The Hollywood Reporter





Elon Musk’s Twitter has complied with a request from the Indian government to remove all links to a BBC documentary criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to journalists and free speech advocates in the country. . The first half of the two-part documentary India: the Modi question broadcast on BBC Two on January 17. The series investigates “persistent allegations” against Modi of fanning the flames of Hindu nationalism and prejudice against India’s large Muslim minority. In particular, the doc explores his role in the 2002 riots in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was chief minister at the time, which left more than 1,000 people dead, including a majority of Muslims. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi called the documentary “a piece of propaganda designed to promote a particular discredited narrative”. In response, the BBC shared statements on social media saying the film had been “rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards”. Although the documentary was not aired in India, Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on Tuesday that Musk’s Twitter and Alphabet’s YouTube had been ordered by the Indian government to block all links to the movie in the country. He later said that both platforms “complyed with instructions”. Actor John Cusack was among many Twitter users censored for sharing links to the doc. The actor job twice about the film – “Fascism, watch this series,” he said – and both tweets were blocked by Twitter in India, although they were still viewable outside the country. YouTube, Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta have previously come under fire for caving in to Indian government censorship demands. At the height of the pandemic, dozens of social media posts criticizing the government’s handling of an outbreak of COVID-19 infection in India were deleted by social media giants, sparking public anger and numerous allegations of censorship. However, Twitter has often resisted the Modi government, saying it only met 20% of India’s withdrawal demands in a period before Elon Musk took over the company. In early 2021, the Indian government even threatened that local Twitter employees could face jail time unless the service removes some of Modi’s critics. The most recent censorship action has become a lightning rod of criticism against Twitter, particularly in light of Musk’s purported views as a “free speech absolutist” – his public vindication of why he acquired the platform. Members of the opposition party in India’s parliament have rallied against the censorship of the BBC investigation by continuing to tweet links to it. “Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship”, job Mahua Moitra, member of the All India Trinamool Congress party. “Here’s the link. Watch it while you can. Moitra’s post was still visible on Twitter on Tuesday evening, but the link to the documentary had been disabled.

