Increase in Hajj fees in 2023, here is the full explanation from President Joko Widodo: there are already people

Surya Elviza| Jokowi gives an explanation regarding the increase in the cost of the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage-Photo: Victory- JAKARTA, JAMBI-INDEPENDENT.CO.ID – In recent days, the public has paid great attention to the Indonesian Ministry of Victory’s proposal to increase the costs of the 2023 pilgrimage. The increased cost of Hajj 2023 has finally reaped the pros and cons. Indeed, the Indonesian Ministry of Victory’s proposal to increase the costs of the 2023 pilgrimage is too high. In fact, the increase doubled from the previous year. Regarding the many pros and cons among the audience, President Jokowi finally opened his voice in response to this. President Joko Widodo said that the pros and cons among the people are normal. However, according to him, the cost of the 2023 pilgrimage has not been finalized. According to Jokowi, the proposal to increase the cost of the 1444 H/2023 M Hajj (Bipih) trip is still under consideration. “The cost (of the pilgrimage) is still under review,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by PMJ NEWS on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. READ ALSO: 2023 BCA job vacancies, Let’s check terms and conditions, Open to D3 graduates READ ALSO: The opening of CPNS 2023 starts in June, here is BKN’s explanation of the stages of CPNS 2023 Jokowi also admitted he was surprised if the proposal reaped pros and cons, even though it hadn’t been finalized. “It’s not final, it’s not final, it’s already busy, it’s still under review, it’s still being calculated,” he said. Previously, the Ministry of Victory had proposed to increase the cost of the 2023 pilgrimage to IDR 69,193,733.60 or IDR 69 million/congregation. The proposal to increase the cost of the pilgrimage was conveyed by the Minister of Cults Yaqut Cholil Qoumas during a presentation during a working meeting with Commission VIII DPR. The component invoiced directly to the congregation is used to pay: READ ALSO: Wow, the fate of these 4 zodiac signs will change dramatically in 2023 READ ALSO: Want to invest in East Tanjab? It’s okay, it’s a requirement of East Tanjab Regent Romi Hariyanto ) Flight cost from embarkation to Saudi Arabia (PP) IDR 33,979,784.00; 2) Accommodation in Makkah IDR 18,768,000.00; Source:

