UK Labor wants new deal with Europe while warning of all possibilities with China





London: Britain’s Labor would forge a new security pact with Europe, back new partnerships with Australia and warned the UK and its allies must be prepared as Chinese President Xi Jinping heads in a worrying direction. In his first major speech to the Chatham House foreign policy think tank, British opposition Foreign Secretary David Lammy said restoring relations with Europe would be Labour’s top priority, s’ he would be re-elected to power in the next election, which polls widely predict, saying the UK was lost and disconnected by Brexit. Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy (right) speaks to the London-based foreign policy think tank Chatham House on Tuesday January 24, 2023. Credit:Latika Bourke He promised a new security pact with the EU, but said his party would not try to join the single market because it was not appropriate to play hokey pokey. He said the European Union wanted consensus in Britain. Brexit has divided the country and eclipsed the terms of five Conservative prime ministers. We will normalize the relationship and build from there, we are not going into the single market or the customs union, he said.

He promised to back new security partnerships with Australia, the United States and Japan and said Labor would abandon the so-called Indo-Pacific tilt adopted by the current Conservative government. Loading The UK’s latest integrated security, defence, development and foreign policy review, a strategic document, envisioned a major, long-term tilt towards the Indo-Pacific with the ambition to become its partner European choice, offering the most integrated and widest presence in the region by the end of this decade. Upon taking office, Labor would conduct an audit of UK-China relations, he said. On China, he said Labor would adopt a three Cs strategy: challenge, compete and, where we can, cooperate, meaning the UK would be strong on national security, stand firm on human rights but would commit to climate, trade and health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/uk-labour-wants-new-pact-with-europe-while-warning-for-all-possibilities-with-china-20230125-p5cf88.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos