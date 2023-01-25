BBC chairman insists he won’t step down from Boris Johnson’s loan line

BBC chairman Richard Sharp will be dragged before MPs to be questioned over his alleged role in setting up an 800,000 credit line for Boris Johnson.

The national broadcasters’ top executive has been summoned to appear before the Commons culture committee on February 7.

He will be prepared for scrutiny from backbench MPs over the circumstances that saw him appointed to the top job in February 2021.

His appearance will also mark a nervous moment for the former prime minister who faces questions over his finances while at No 10.

On Monday, the Public Appointments Commissioner announced an investigation into allegations that Mr Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000 at the end of 2020.

He was involved in discussions over the arrangement a few weeks before he was appointed to his post at the BBC by Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary.

Damian Collins, the Conservative chair of the committee, told Mr Sharp he was called in the wake of recent media reports about your nomination.

The committee intends to cover the issues raised at your pre-nomination hearing and any developments since then, he wrote to her.

Clear conflict of interest on nomination

It comes after a former senior executive at the broadcaster said there was a clear conflict of interest over the appointment of BBC chairmen.

Richard Ayre, who was deputy chief executive of BBC News and a member of Ofcom’s content committee, questioned whether Mr Sharp should have had the top job.

Was there a conflict of interest at the time when he approached the Cabinet Secretary? You bet there was, he told the Roger Boltons Beeb Watch podcast.

He added: It’s clear to Richard Sharp if he chose to walk the plank it would be a personal decision on his part. It’s not up to the BBC to determine what happens next.

The question isn’t how he’s doing the job now. The question is how did he get the job and was it his judgment and was it appropriate to do what he did to help the financial situation of the Prime Minister at a time when he was seeking to be chosen by the Prime Minister, as chairman of the BBC.

Mr Sharp insisted on Tuesday morning that he would not quit.

He said he felt comfortable there was no conflict of interest and was confident he would be cleared by a government inquiry into his appointment.

Speaking to the broadcaster, he said he had been appointed on merit and felt absolutely comfortable being the face of the BBC’s impartiality.

Due process was followed by the book

He insisted he knew nothing of Mr Johnson’s personal finances and said he had taken steps to ensure due process was followed by the book.

Mr Sharp said he had contacted Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to discuss an offer of financial assistance to the former Prime Minister.

He also denied misleading the culture committee when it questioned him during his nomination process in January 2021.

I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment, that I had avoided a conflict or the perception of a conflict, he said.

Mr Sharp described Sam Blyth, a Canadian multi-millionaire who is a distant cousin of the former Prime Minister and who took out the 800,000 loan, as an old friend.

He insisted Mr Johnson’s personal finances were not discussed when he met him and Mr Blyth in May 2021, four months after he was announced as the BBC’s new chairman.

When asked how that meeting went, he said Mr Blyth called him to say he was having dinner with [Mr Johnson] to the ladies.

I said, yeah great, I had never been to Checkers. I got out in the car and took the opportunity to defend the BBC, Mr Sharp said.

Asked about the row on Monday, Mr Johnson told Sky News: It’s a bunch of complete nonsense, absolute nonsense.

Let me tell you that Richard Sharp is a good and wise man, but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you that 100%, dang dang sure.

This is just another example of the BBC disappearing on its own foundations.

Lord Evans, chairman of the House Committee on Standards in Public Life, told Times Radio: We don’t want to be the kind of country where people get jobs because they’re friends of the Prime Minister.

You can be a friend of the prime minister and get the job and that’s absolutely fine but it shouldn’t be because of political donation or friendship you get the job you should get the job because you are going to do a good job on behalf of the British people.