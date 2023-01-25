Egyptian President Sisi holds bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi to attend President’s ‘home’ reception





Egyptian President Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest during the day. Later, President Draupadi Murmu will hold a state banquet in honor of the visiting dignitary. Here are some details of Sisi’s visit to India.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders held “bilateral talks giving new impetus to the multifaceted Indo-Egyptian relations marked by deep-rooted civilizational, cultural and economic ties and P2P ties,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi and Egyptian President Sisi hold bilateral talks. (Credit: @MEAIndia) Prime Minister Modi and Egyptian President Sisi hold bilateral talks. (Credit: @MEAIndia) Sisi also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is expected to meet President Draupadi Murmu later today. Sisi, who is the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day event, laid a wreath at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before meeting Prime Minister Modi. (Credit: @MEAIndia) (Credit: @MEAIndia) Sisi arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and received a welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and other senior officials, the Egyptian President congratulated India and said, “It is a great privilege to be a guest of honor and to participate in the glorious national holiday “. He added that relations between Egypt and India have been characterized by balance and stability. “We have only seen constructive development. We have always evolved in a very positive way,” he said, as quoted by ANI. President Draupadi Murmu granted a welcoming ceremony to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn) President Draupadi Murmu granted a welcoming ceremony to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn) PM Modi-Sissi meeting and other events scheduled today During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Sisi will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common concern. On the same evening, President Draupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honor of the visiting dignitary. In addition to this, Sisi will attend Murmu’s “home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will also hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He will interact with the business community in India. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn) In addition, at least six agreements must be finalized by diplomats from both parties, the India Express reported. The Foreign Ministry said, “President Sisi’s upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the time-tested partnership between India and Egypt.” India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishing diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a “guest country” during its G20 Presidency. PM Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Sisi at Hyderabad House. (Credit: @MEAIndia) PM Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Sisi at Hyderabad House. (Credit: @MEAIndia) Sissi is the main guest of the Republic Day event Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Modi. “President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is visiting India from January 24 to 26, 2023 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. President Sisi, who is on his second state visit to India, will also be there. ‘guest of honor of Indias 74th Republic Day,’ reads a government press release. Prime Minister Modi welcomed him saying, “Your historic visit to India as the chief guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians.” This third visit of President Sissi to India. He had previously visited India in October 2015 to attend the Third India-Africa Forum Summit, and in September 2016 for a state visit. Sissi will return to Cairo on January 27. First post: January 25, 2023 11:30 am IS

