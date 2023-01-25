Politics
BBC chairman set to be grilled by MPs amid Boris Johnson loan questions
BBC chairman Richard Sharp will be questioned by MPs next month following revelations that he helped then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000.
Mr Sharp said he believed his selection process had been conducted according to the book and denied misleading the advisory board or MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee when he appeared before them.
The BBC chairman will appear before the same committee again on February 7 to answer questions, with acting chairman Damian Green writing to Mr Sharp on Tuesday inviting him to attend.
The former banker has been called to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth to UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss the possibility of Mr Blyth standing guarantor of a loan facility for Mr Johnson.
But he insisted he would stay put and was confident he got the job on merit.
In a brief letter to the chairman of the BBC, Mr Green said he was asked to appear following recent media reports about your appointment.
The Committee intends to cover the issues raised at your pre-appointment hearing and any developments since then.
On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted in a fair, open and evidence-based manner. Deserves that.
When asked if he should stand down pending the investigation, Mr. Sharp replied: No, I am confident that he will determine that I have been appointed on merit.
It is obviously up to him to lead this investigation and this process.
The nomination was a very rigorous process with very difficult interviews, he said.
In an interview with BBC News, Mr Sharp said he was comfortable with the way the process had been carried out.
After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and still feel like there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of support that Sam ( Blyth) was going to provide the prime minister, he said.
I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.
Mr Sharp confirmed he dined with Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson at the then Prime Ministers Checkers retreat in May 2021 after being confirmed as the UK Government’s choice for the role of the BBC.
When asked how this meeting went, he replied: Sam came up to me and said: Do you want to come to Checkers? I’m going down to dinner with Al (short for Mr. Johnson’s first name Alexander).
I said, Yeah, great I had never been to Checkers and Sam drove me down, and we had dinner and I took this opportunity to beat for the BBC.
He said the loan arrangement was not brought up during the dinner at the Grace and Favor Estate of the then Prime Ministers.
His interview follows a statement on Monday in which he insisted he was not involved in providing a loan or posting collateral for Mr Johnson, although he was acknowledged that the argument was a distraction for the broadcaster.
The former prime minister, who was responsible for appointing Mr Sharps, dismissed the furor as a bunch of complete nonsense, saying Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.
World
Who is Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC facing a…
This point was echoed by the chairman of the BBC, who said I knew nothing about Boris Johnson’s finances as it was between him and his family.
Mr Sharp was in the process of running for the presidency of the BBC when he introduced Mr Blyth to Mr Case and was subsequently appointed to the position with the company.
Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure over the tax affairs of Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawis, sought to distance himself from the controversy, saying Mr Sharps’ appointment was made by one of my predecessors.
