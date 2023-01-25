Imran Khan behind most of the problems in Pakistan: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Geo News/FileShahid Khaqan Abbasi says Imran Khan destroyed the economy. Said the government is facing economic challenges. Says Pakistan needs stability in current circumstances.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan is currently facing difficulties and challenges, largely due to the actions of the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, who according to he caused harm to the country during his tenure in government. .

Speaking on Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath” on Tuesday, Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the incumbent government was navigating the economic turmoil unleashed by Imran Khan. The government has paid a political price and will have to pay more, he stressed.

Pakistan is in dire need of stability right now, he said, suggesting Khan could explore the option of street agitation if he sees it as a viable solution to the current problems. Either way, the problems facing the country are not going away anytime soon and will need to be resolved by the elected government in the next general election, he said.

Abbasi mocked the PTI leader, saying he could not bear to be in opposition even for a single day.

Abbasi said if Khan wishes to take to the streets against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab, he is free to do so. He [Imran] do not protest against the anguish from which the people are suffering, he said.

It should be mentioned here that Naqvi was appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz could not reach a consensus.

Naqvi was sworn in on January 22, just hours after the ECP made the decision.

Abbasi appeared emotional as he mentioned the ousting of the PML-N supremo as prime minister, saying only one person’s name has been scratched in Pakistan’s history, Nawaz Sharif. However, he stressed that it is the people of Pakistan who have the right to decide who should be marked in this way.

Pakistan has no choice but the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said. The country needs quick decisions, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his finance minister are aware of the situation on the ground, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/467053-imran-khan-behind-most-problems-in-pakistan-shahid-khaqan-abbasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos