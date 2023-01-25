Chinese Xi wants to use capitalism to save communism. Biden, West must not take the bait

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last week, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping sent Vice Premier Liu He to launch a charm offensive at the annual assembly. World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, seeking foreign investment to revive the Chinese economy and save its shaken regime. Should the West take the bait?

When Xi addressed the WEF last year, he looked triumphant. The Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary the previous year. Xi said, “During a century of fierce struggle, the CPC has rallied and led the Chinese people to make remarkable achievements in advancing the nation and improving people’s lives… Now, China is embarking on a new path towards building a modern socialist system. country in all respects. »

When addressing the domestic audience, Xi was even more blunt, proclaiming China’s rise and the West’s decline an inevitable historical trend. China could become the next superpower through self-reliance without foreign capital, technology and good relations. However, China today faces serious challenges that it cannot overcome on its own.

While Vice Premier Liu He tried to attract foreign investment to Davos last week, China said its economy grew only 3% last year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Apart from 2020, when the economy grew only 2.2%, last year was the worst year for gross domestic product growth in China since 1976, when Mao Zedong’s death ended the decade of conflict known as the Cultural Revolution.” Xi is primarily responsible for the significant slowdown in China’s economic growth.

Xi’s crackdown on tech companies and the “disappearances” of well-known Chinese tycoons have chilled entrepreneurs’ spirits, cost investors billions of dollars in losses and eroded their confidence in investing in China. Foreign companies have found it increasingly difficult to operate in Xi’s China, giving rise to the Chinese government’s demand for forced technology transfer and unrestricted access to personal data. Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Yahoo ceased operations in China in 2021.

Last year, Xi’s interference in China’s real estate market led to the collapse of China’s largest real estate company, millions of unfinished housing projects and housing prices and demand falling at an alarming rate. .

Xi’s ‘zero Covid’ policy has done the most damage Chinese economy and the well-being of people. He had kept businesses and millions of people under cruel shutdowns for three years and finally sparked anti-government protests last fall.

Xi’s abrupt abandonment of the “zero covid” policy without adequate preparation has led to an increase in the death toll, and the surge in COVID cases has nearly crippled China’s public health system.

The chaos and instability of China’s “reopening” has forced foreign companies such as Apple to fast-track its plan to shift production out of China.

As if China needed more bad news, the country’s long-awaited demographic crisis has come sooner than anyone anticipated, as Beijing disclosed that China’s population has shrunk by 850,000 in 2022.

The last time China’s population declined was during the Great Chinese Famine (1958-1962), resulting from Chairman Maos’ catastrophic Great Leap Forward movement. China’s demographic problem today is the dark legacy of the Communist Party’s infamous one-child policy, which limited Chinese couples to one child between 1979 and 2015. This policy had lowered the birth rate in China and resulted in a gender imbalance in the Chinese population. outnumber women by 32 million.

The worst-case prediction is that China’s population could halve by 2100. The nation’s demographic problem is compounded by its aging population. Some predict that about a third of China’s population will be 60 or older by 2035.

Although Xi is not responsible for China’s one-child policy, he bears the blame for not wanting to admit the party’s mistake and eliminating such an inhumane policy altogether. Instead, he tried to solve China’s demographic problem by making incremental changes. Beijing began allowing Chinese couples to have two children in 2016 and until three children in 2021. These policies have failed to create the baby boom hoped for by Beijing. The national fertility rate hit a record high last year, with just 6.77 births per 1,000 people.

China’s demographic crisis has huge implications for its economy and the nation’s future. The country’s meteoric economic growth between the 1980s and the early 2000s was closely linked to a demographic dividend – a large pool of young, affordable workers.

Today, a shrinking workforce and an aging population mean that China will no longer be the engine of economic growth that it once was. The government will be forced to allocate more national resources to elderly care and social services, meaning there will be fewer resources to fulfill Xi’s geopolitical ambitions.

Aware of China’s short-term and long-term economic challenges, Xi has looked to the West for help. He has softened his nationalist stance and reversed some policies in recent weeks to please the West.

He demoted one of his most famous “wolf diplomats”, Zhao Lijian, from Foreign Ministry spokesman to deputy head of the Border and Maritime Affairs Department. Zhao was combative and antagonistic, adept at using Twitter to spread disinformation from Beijing, often to the detriment of diplomatic relations. For example, Australia demanded an apology from Beijing after Zhao tweeted a “tampered image” of an Australian soldier threatening a child.

Xi’s other olive branch in the West was sending Liu He to Davos to reassure global investors. Just months ago, at the 20th Communist Party Congress, as Xi won his third term as China’s leader, Liu resigned from the CCP’s Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body.

Since many Westerners view Liu as a reformer and more pro-private business than Xi, Liu’s “retirement” was seen by many as Xi prioritizing politics over economic growth. By sending Liu to Davos, Xi signaled that he prioritize economic growth and foreign investment is welcome.

But Western governments and businesses should not be fooled by Xi’s temporary policy setback. Minxin Pei, a leading expert on the CCP, once wrote that the CCP has a long history of patience, flexibility, and cunning when weak. Yet when “the balance of power shifted in its favor”, the CCP “has always been willing to break previous commitments when it served its interests”.

Xi is no different. Recently, he promoted an extremist sanctioned by the United States for imposing a national security crackdown on Hong Kong as head of the China Liaison Office. On the same day that Liu He was assuring global investors that China was reopened for business, Hong Kong authorities arrested six people for selling books related to the 2019 pro-democracy protests in the city. Under Xi, China stands firm with Russia despite international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Revenues from exporting energy and agricultural products to China are what have sustained Russia.

Xi also reiterated that he would not abandon “reunification” with Taiwan by force at the 20th party congress last fall. Clearly, Xi only wants Western capital and technology to save the Chinese economy and thereby strengthen his regime.

It remains deeply hostile to Western democracies and liberal values. Western governments and corporations should remember the true nature of Xi and the CCP regime and not take Xi by bait this time around.

