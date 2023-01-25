Why those documents at Mike Pence should be bad for Trump – Mother Jones





Did the FBI check Dick Cheney’s house?

On Tuesday, an attorney for former Vice President Mike Pence announced that classified documents at Pences Indiana’s home had recently been discovered. The news offers an opportunity to pause for a moment and consider how the general discourse about the possession of government documents by former officials has gone off the rails.

In December, lawyers for President Joe Biden found classified documents stored at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. This followed the discovery in November of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where Biden stored papers. In August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Mar-a-Lago for documents held by former President Donald Trump.

There is an easy equivalence here. And as more lawyers for politicians search their homes for documents, more disclosures could follow, only fueling claims that Trump wasn’t the only one clinging to classified documents. But there’s a big distinction: Pence and Biden say they inadvertently kept some documents marked classified. Trump deliberately evaded broad federal efforts to get him to return the government assets he took.

The main problem with the material held by Trump was not that some of it was “classified.” The problem was that the documents were not his. Trump allegedly stole government property, if not when he decamped to Washington, then at least when he refused to comply with demands from the National Archives and the Justice Department to return it, as detailed by the Department of Justice. Justice.

The Trump scandal isn’t about overclassification: it’s about a former president still acting like he’s above the law and rightly expecting supporters to help him out. get away.

Pences’ discovery was reported the same day that federal prosecutors trying five Proud Boys for seditious conspiracy announced that they had discovered that a witness in the case, also a member of the neo-facist organization, had a document bearing classification marks. Justice Department prosecutors said the document was available online but had not received a response from the intelligence community as to whether the document remained classified.

That a random Proud Boy and Mike Pence were revealed on the same day to possess classified material is a pretty good indication that too much stuff is classified. It is also a reminder that classified, like weapons of mass destruction, is not a particularly meaningful term. An innocuous email that a federal bureaucrat has failed to declassify may be “classified.” Super-secret intelligence-gathering documents destined for China may also be “classified.”

Pence, who has repeatedly denied possessing classified documents, appears guilty of hypocrisy and negligence. Ditto Biden, who called Trump clinging to irresponsible material. But the two former vice presidents admitted to having equipment and later agreed to return it. Trump refused to return documents and lied about possessing them, until the FBI had to execute a search warrant to seize them.

After the FBI search in August, they said they found documents with markings indicating they were only supposed to be stored in a secure government facility. The documents also reportedly included material related to nuclear weapons and highly sensitive material related to Iran and China.

These findings have caused much of the coverage of the issue to focus, with good reason, on the national security risk created by Trump storing equipment in an unsecured closet and, it seems, in his office. Online speculation also veered, with less support, over whether Trump was keeping the material to give, or even sell, to Saudi Arabia. This combination of real reporting and risky speculation left many Americans with the impression that the national security risk created by Trump, not his seemingly willful violation of simple laws, was the main problem with the hoarding.

Following those concerns, right-wing commentators have argued that Biden’s possession of classified material also creates a national security risk. This speculation occurred even without evidence that Biden had particularly sensitive material.

In recent days, on the right, such speculation has merged with GOP interest in Hunter Bidens’ past work abroad. He turned into inanity. A breathless report showed that (shock) Hunter Biden was photographed at his own father’s house. This was followed by a panic over a Daily Mail article which claimed boxes of classified Bidens material were once stored in an office in Washington DC’s “Chinatown”. Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo and Trump himself captured the detail as well as the fact that an aide involved in overseeing the shipping of the boxes has an Asian surname. They made racist leaps, suggesting that Biden might have allowed the Chinese government to steal state secrets. Bartiromo said she doesn’t know if the assistant “eventually reports to the Chinese Communist Party.” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) appeared on Bartiromos’ show and did not dispute his insinuations. It went from irresponsible to downright scary, Comer said.

Previously, Comer has argued that his investigation of Hunter Biden was a serious oversight effort. Yet, there you have it, the kind of bad faith bullshit that no one has to take seriously. Proximity to dim sum is not a national security risk.

Trump and his enablers would have made silly arguments regardless. But the treatment of his own hoarding of documents as a matter of national security among many commentators has helped to deepen the stupidity of the current discourse. Here’s the bottom line: Neither President Joe Biden nor former Vice President Mike Pence claimed to have the documents they received as part of their public service. They say they have documents filed accidentally. Trump, according to the New York Times, told his associates about his documents held at Mar-a-Lago: they are mine.

It’s a bit like Trump treating the attorney general as his personal attorney or attempting, when he’s no longer president, to assert executive privilege in order to refuse to return documents to the current executive. . The laws don’t apply equally to him, he says. And he continues to find foils to get along.

The Mar-a-Lago scandal has little to do with Biden or Pence or even national security. It’s about whether Trump will continue to get away with doing what he wants.

