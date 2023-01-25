Turkey postpones NATO meeting with Sweden and Finland ‘indefinitely’





Acceptance of a new member into the 73-year alliance requires the unanimous approval of the 30 members present; Turkey is the member most openly opposed to the new membership, in addition to Hungary.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Turkey, November 2, 2022 (AFP) Turkey has “indefinitely” postponed a new round of talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO candidacy, Turkish state media reported on Tuesday. Negotiations were due to take place next month, according to reports citing Turkish diplomatic sources. In this context, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he wanted to restore “dialogue” with Turkey as negotiations on Sweden’s NATO membership stalled following the fire in a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Ankara Embassy in Stockholm. “Our collective message is that we want to call for calm, for reflection, for calm in the process so that we can resume functional talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey on our joint NATO membership,” said Kristersson at a press conference, adding that he wanted a return to “dialogue”. Earlier today, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said it was too early to say whether Sweden’s bid for NATO membership will end in a stalemate, but if so , Finland could choose to join NATO on its own. It comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden that he would not support its bid to join the Western US-led defense alliance. It should be noted that applications for NATO membership must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a part. Turkey has condemned the burning of the Holy Quran at a protest in Sweden, calling it a “despicable act”, saying the Swedish government’s decision to allow the protest was “completely unacceptable”. The event comes at a critical time in bilateral relations between Turkey and Sweden, especially as Stockholm awaits Ankara’s approval of its NATO membership applications. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland both applied for NATO membership last year. However, their applications for membership require the unanimous approval of NATO’s 30 member states to be considered. Turkey is one of the two remaining countries that have not approved the bids, and they are trying to get as many concessions as possible from the Scandinavian countries in return for approving their rise in NATO. Turkey’s refusal to support Stockholm’s membership sparked a wave of anti-Turkish and anti-Muslim hatred in Sweden.

