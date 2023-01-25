Pakistan arrests senior politician from ex-PM Khan’s party





ISLAMABAD Pakistani police arrested a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party early on Wednesday, accused of threatening the head of the election watchdog and other government officials.

The arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, a vocal critic of the government, is a major setback for his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, of which he is vice-president. The party quickly condemned the arrest and demanded his release.

The arrest took place during a pre-dawn raid on Chaudhry’s home in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, his family said. Shireen Mazari, spokesperson for Khan’s party, said Chaudhry was taken in handcuffs straight to court by Lahore police.

Footage released by the party later showed Chaudhry’s supporters gathered outside court and throwing rose petals at him as police led him to a courtroom.

Angered by his arrest, hundreds of Chaudhry supporters blocked a key highway in Jehlum, his hometown in Punjab province, to demand his release.

In a statement, Islamabad police said Chaudhry was arrested on a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan for threatening the head of the election watchdog, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and other officials. The threats were aimed at preventing them from carrying out their duties and inciting people to violence against them, police said.

On Tuesday, Chaudhry criticized the election watchdog for appointing a veteran journalist, Mohsin Naqvi, as acting chief minister in Punjab. Khan’s party and his allies were in power in Punjab and held the majority of seats in the provincial assembly, but dissolved the chamber earlier this month, a move apparently aimed at putting pressure on the government in Islamabad.

The dissolution of the provincial assembly triggered snap elections which, under the constitution, must be held within 90 days.

Chaudhry told reporters on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government could arrest Khan at any time. Khan, who remains popular with a huge grassroots following, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April and has led the opposition ever since.

A former cricketer star turned Islamist politician, Khan was injured in a gun attack while leading a rally in the capital, Islamabad, last November. One of Khans supporters was killed and several others were injured in the firefight.

In October, the electoral commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years after finding he had illegally sold gifts to the state and concealed assets as prime minister. Khan denies the charge and has filed a petition with a court challenging the commission.

Khan also claimed he was overthrown in a plot by Sharif and Washington, claims they both deny.

Along with the Punjab provincial assembly, Khan’s allies earlier this month also dissolved the legislature in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf also held majority seats. The party has demanded a snap federal election, which Sharif’s government has rejected, saying the vote will take place as scheduled later this year.

