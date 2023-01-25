Stunting is not just a big issue on the continent





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo highlighted the problem of stunting in children or growth retardationnot only a question of size, but also of cognitive abilities and immunity in children. “Impact growth retardationit is not only a matter of height, but what is most dangerous is the low learning ability of children, mental retardation and the emergence of chronic diseases that easily penetrate the body of the child child,” Jokowi said at the opening of the national working meeting of the Bangga Kencana program (family development, population and family planning) and the decreaseGrowth retardationin Jakarta on Wednesday. Jokowi asked the target to reduce the numbergrowth retardationto 14% in 2024 should be achievable. By working together, according to him, achieving the goal is not difficult. “As long as everyone is working together. Because we are in ASEAN (rankgrowth retardation) is always in the middle; 21.6% is in the middle, but later when it hits 14%, we will be slightly below Singapore,” he explained. According to the report of the Minister of Health, percentagegrowth retardationthe highest occurred in five provinces, namely East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, Aceh, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast Sulawesi. However, if calculated in terms of numbers, the highest percentages are found in West Java, East Java, Central Java, North Sumatra and Banten. Jokowi said if the amount could be held based on name and address then it would be easy to solve the problem as the purpose would be clear. “Because I saw in Sumedang, the application of the platform can monitor each individual, what their needs are, everything can be checked through the platform they have. So, we should have it at the level national as soon as possible, so that the shot is clear, the target is clear,” he said. He recalled that the number of children under five in the country is not small, reaching 21.8 million. However, the number of integrated service posts (posyandu) and community health centers (puskesmas) in Indonesia is not evenly distributed, with a total of 300,000 posyandu and 10,200 puskesmas. If the health infrastructure can be properly mobilised, he said, there will be problemsgrowth retardationwill be easy to solve. “ProblemUnfortunately, health centers are not evenly distributed throughout the country. There is a sub-district (have) seven (puskesmas), a sub-district (have) two (puskesmas). It is this fairness that must be seen,” said President Jokowi. * Source: Between Follow continental news on Google News

