Prime Minister Modi holds talks with the Egyptian President today

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, who arrived here for a three-day visit as a chief guest on the 74th Republic Day, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Before proceeding with the meeting, the two leaders shook hands and posed for the cameras. The two sides held delegation-level talks on bilateral relations in various fields, including agriculture, digital, culture and trade.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders welcomed the Egyptian President to Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

“Deepening our bond with Egypt – the natural bridge that connects Asia to Africa. Prime Minister @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial are holding talks to give new impetus to the multifaceted relations between India and India. Egypt, marked by deep-rooted civilizational, cultural and economic ties and P2P ties,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Egyptian President, in an official statement, said it was a great privilege to be a guest of honor and to participate in the glorious national holiday. He said the ties between India and Egypt have been characterized by balance and stability.

Sisi, ahead of holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi today, laid a wreath at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also held talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

Later in the evening, President Draupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honor of the visiting dignitary. In addition to this, Sissi will attend President Murmu’s “home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During this time, the Egyptian President will also hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and interact with the business community in India.

This year, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishing diplomatic relations. India has also invited Egypt as a “guest country” during its G20 Presidency.

India is keen to expand its ties with Egypt, a key player in Arab world and African politics. It is also considered a major gateway to markets in Africa and Europe.

(With agency contributions)