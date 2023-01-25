Philippines vigilantly monitoring allegations of harassment by China in disputed waters Radio Free Asia

The Philippine government said on Tuesday it was vigilantly monitoring developments in the South China Sea and investigating a recent incident in which a Chinese Coast Guard vessel allegedly harassed local fishermen near a high sea. background occupied by the Philippines.

The encounter at sea occurred on January 9 when the crew of the fishing boat KEN-KEN reported that a Chinese vessel with bow number 5204 and a smaller boat chased them from the waters near Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), according to the Philippine Coast Guard. .

Ayungin Shoal is part of the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf of the Philippines. The Philippines has the right to exercise its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the region, without any interference from any other country, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Filipino fishers are free to exercise their rights and take whatever is owed to them under Philippine and international law, especially UNCLOS 1982 and the final and binding arbitral award of 2016, he said, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry said it was awaiting official reports from local law enforcement on the alleged incident.

The reports will serve as the basis for diplomatic action over the incident, the department said.

The department is vigilantly monitoring any developments in the Western Philippine Sea, particularly following discussions between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the former’s state visit to China, he said, using the Philippine name for areas within his EEZ in the South China Sea.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment from RFA affiliate BenarNews.

The shoal, approximately 174 nautical miles from Puerto Princesa, a port city in the western Philippines’ Palawan province, is one of nine areas occupied by Philippine forces in disputed waters.The Philippines maintains a small contingent of Marines housed aboard the BRP Sierra Madrea dilapidated World War II ship that was deliberately beached in the 1990s.

Marcos said his state visit to China in early January had already yielded positive results across the two nations using an agreement direct line focus on maritime tensions.

So we immediately used this thing, this mechanism that I talked about where I said we could immediately contact the Chinese government, and I hope our counterparts on the other side can draw President Xi’s attention to this problem and we did it, Marcos said. a select group of broadcasters Monday, according to transcripts released Tuesday.

But that does not prevent us from continuing to make protests and to continue to send notes verbales on this subject, he said, referring to diplomatic notes without further details.

The Marcos administration has repeatedly insisted that problems in the South China Sea do not define relations with China. On Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco joined Huang Xilian, China’s ambassador to the Philippines, to greet one of the first planes loaded with Chinese tourists to arrive in Manila in three years.

Coastguard Commander Admiral Artemio Abu confirmed that the Filipino fishermen were being tracked and that the Philippine side had responded by stepping up its assets near Ayungin.

He said his agency sent raw footage of the incident to the Foreign Office.

We give confidence to our Filipino anglers that they are cared for and protected. We assure our Filipino fishermen that they are protected and secure through our constant presence, Abu said in a television interview.

The commander said coastguard leaders would raise their concerns with their Chinese counterparts in high-level talks, but he did not reveal the date.

We have to coordinate really well with national leaders. It needs to be communicated to the front lines, Abu said.

The incident was the first alleged case of Chinese harassment of a Philippine fishing vessel reported in 2023. Last year, the Philippines conducted at least 10 supply missions to the Sierra Madre without any incident except for reports of the Chinese Coast Guard issuing verbal challenges.

In March 2014, a boat carrying supplies and Filipino journalists to Ayungin escaped a Chinese Coast Guard blockade during a two-hour standoff.

BenarNews is an information service affiliated with RFA