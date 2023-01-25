Politics
How the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is causing tension in India
Art and cinema have often been a source of controversy and the BBC The documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stoked controversial fires like no other.
Four days after the blockade of the Center India: the Modi questionthe BBC documentary which looks back at the alleged role of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the Gujarat riots of 2002, using emergency powers, the feature creates all kinds of news in the country, ranging from violence in colleges executives who resign.
The decision to block online links to the documentary has not gone down well with some students and free speech activists. Several universities across the country screened the feature film, leading to violence in some cases.
AK Antonys’ son resigns
On Wednesday morning, the son of AK Antonys, former Congress leader Anil K Antony, announced he had quit the party after wading through the row of BBC documentaries.
I resigned from my duties in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to remove a tweet, by those who fight for freedom of expression. I refused. @Facebook wall of hate/abuse by those who support a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy your name is! Life goes on. Letter of resignation redacted below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW
Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023
Given yesterday’s events, I believe it would be appropriate for me to step down from all of my roles in Congress, Anil wrote in his resignation letter, relinquishing his duties as both the Committee’s Digital Media Convenor of the Kerala Pradesh Congress and also as co-coordinator of the social media and digital communication cell of the Congress.
The step comes after Anil tweeted on Tuesday that despite big differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, the mastermind behind the Iraq war (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) on Indian institutions sets a dangerous precedent.
He said later NDTV that in the 75th year of our independence, we should not allow foreigners or their institutions to undermine our sovereignty or weaken our institutions.
Mahua Moitra and the documentary
When the Center announced it was blocking online links to the documentary, Trinamool Congressman Mahua Moitra criticized the move, calling it censorship.
On Wednesday, she shared the link of the sites from which the video could be viewed. She had done the same earlier, declaring that good, bad or ugly – we decide. The government does not tell us what to watch.
The TMC MP, who has also spoken out about the Prime Minister and his government in the past, said on Saturday she would not accept any government censure and added: Sorry I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship. Here is the link. Watch it while you can.
Government on a war footing to ensure no one in India can watch just @BBC. Too bad the Emperor and the courtiers of the world’s greatest democracy are so insecure.
Campuses are pushing back
Despite the blockage of the documentary, students from various educational institutions gathered for screenings of the film, which again snowballed.
A major drama took place at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday night after authorities cut off electricity and internet to prevent students from screening the Modi documentary.
Some students said they were attacked and stones were thrown at them as they watched the documentary on their mobile phones. According to the news agency PTIsome alleged that the attackers belonged to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad a charge which they denied.
JNU students start watching the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question on their mobile phones, laptops After the university cut off the electricity inside the campus to stop the screening of the documentary .#BBCDocumentary pic.twitter.com/huJLXKq5wu
Akshay Dongare (@AkshayDongare_) January 24, 2023
Power was not restored to campus until after midnight. Asked about the power outage, a JNU administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said PTIThere was a major (power) line fault at the university.
However, the students allege that it was the administration’s way of blocking the screening and not allowing the students to see the film.
Also at Hyderabad University, a group of students organized a screening of the documentary without permission. According to a PTI report, The Fraternity Movement in UoH campus had organized the screening on January 21.
Some members of the UoH ABVP complained to the university registrar in this regard and demanded the necessary measures against the organizers.
Kerala was also on edge after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress youth and student organizations staged screenings of the film across the state, inviting protests from the BJP and its youth wing.
Federation of All India Students screened the documentary at Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram without any hitch. However, another Youth Congress screening at Manaveeyam Veedhi sparked tensions, with Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest march.
The Student Federation of India (SFI) at the Presidency University of Calcutta also waded into the row, asking to screen the controversial documentary on January 27 at 4 p.m. Presidency University’s SFI said it had emailed university officials to reserve the on-campus badminton court where the documentary is set to be shown on a giant screen. University authorities have yet to respond to the request.
Please read:
BBC uses Indian Muslims as cannon fodder against Indian leadership
Yes, the BBC hates India, but know that its hatred of India is a money ploy
Dubious BBC documentary on PM Modi serves a crucial purpose by showing India an unflattering mirror
How the Center reacted
The Modi-led government dismissed the BBC documentary as propaganda, with the External Affairs Department saying the film reflected colonial bias and mindset.
When asked about it, spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said that I would only comment in the context of what I heard about it and what my colleagues saw. Let me make it very clear that we believe this is a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative.
The bias, the lack of objectivity and frankly, a continued colonial mindset is glaringly visible. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who peddle this narrative again, adding, It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly we don’t wish not honor such efforts.
With contributions from agencies
|
