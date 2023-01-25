Politics
Kerala political groups say they will screen BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP calls it ‘treason’
Thiruvananthapuram:
Several political groups in Kerala today announced they would screen the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in the state, prompting the BJP to urge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to step in and halt to these efforts.
CPI(M)’s youth wing, DYFI, started the political storm in the state over the documentary by announcing on its Facebook page that it would be aired in the state.
Following this, similar announcements were made by the SFI – a leftist student organization allied with the CPI(M) – and various wings of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including the Youth Congress.
The Minority Cell of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) also said that the documentary will be screened in all district headquarters in the state on Republic Day.
The BJP called the move a “treason” and called on Kerala’s Chief Minister to urgently intervene and nip the attempts in the bud.
BJP state chairman K Surendran filed a complaint with Vijayan demanding that permission not be granted to screen the documentary in the state.
In his complaint, Mr. Surendran said that the screening of the documentary would be tantamount to condoning foreign movements aimed at endangering the unity and integrity of the country.
He also said reliving the unfortunate events of two decades ago was meant to “fuel religious tensions”.
Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan also urged the Chief Minister not to allow the screening of the documentary and requested his urgent intervention in the matter.
In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said the reintroduction of allegations dismissed by the Supreme Court called into question the credibility of the nation’s highest court.
Mr. Muraleeedharan and Mr. Surendran called the screening of the documentary a “treason”.
SFI, in its Facebook post, said the documentary would be screened at various college campuses around the state.
State Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil in a Facebook post said the reminders of betrayal and genocide cannot be hidden from power and the BBC documentary will be screened in Kerala.
The chairman of the KPCC minority cell, lawyer Shihabuddin Karyat, said in a statement that the documentary would be screened at the party’s district headquarters on Republic Day given its undeclared ban in the country.
The Center had last week ordered the blocking of several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.
The two-part BBC documentary, which claims to have investigated aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister, has been dismissed by the External Affairs Ministry as a “piece of propaganda” which lacked objectivity. and reflected a “colonial mentality”.
The instructions on blocking access were reportedly issued on Friday by the Department of Information and Broadcasting using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules.
The central government’s decision was heavily criticized by opposition parties like Congress and the TMC for imposing “censorship”.
Meanwhile, a group of 302 former judges, former bureaucrats and veterans called the BBC documentary a ‘motivated indictment of our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot’ and a reflection of ‘pure negativity and harsh and incessant prejudice”.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Shah Rukh Khan Fans in Kolkata Celebrate Pathaan Exit
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/kerala-news/kerala-political-groups-say-will-screen-bbc-series-on-pm-narendra-modi-bjp-calls-it-treason-3719183
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kerala political groups say they will screen BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP calls it ‘treason’
- Kodak Black Unveils New Fashion Collaboration While Making Its Catwalk Debut
- The president underlined that the costs of the 2023 pilgrimage are still under consideration
- Editorial | Cricket report misses key point | Commentary
- Photo ID of the voter is required to vote in the election
- Niantic Launches Location-Based AR-Based Basketball Game, NBA All-World
- Pakistan arrests senior party leader of ex-PM Imran Khan
- HBO’s The Last of Us swaps spores for tendrils in its most gruesome change yet
- He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why ChatGPT is issuing a warning
- Boris Johnson URGES Ukraine to join NATO | Darren McCaffrey provides the latest
- Hard-fought game goes to Boston College
- How the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is causing tension in India