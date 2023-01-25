Kerala political groups say they will screen BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP calls it ‘treason’

Political groups in Kerala have announced the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM

Thiruvananthapuram:

Several political groups in Kerala today announced they would screen the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in the state, prompting the BJP to urge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to step in and halt to these efforts.

CPI(M)’s youth wing, DYFI, started the political storm in the state over the documentary by announcing on its Facebook page that it would be aired in the state.

Following this, similar announcements were made by the SFI – a leftist student organization allied with the CPI(M) – and various wings of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including the Youth Congress.

The Minority Cell of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) also said that the documentary will be screened in all district headquarters in the state on Republic Day.

The BJP called the move a “treason” and called on Kerala’s Chief Minister to urgently intervene and nip the attempts in the bud.

BJP state chairman K Surendran filed a complaint with Vijayan demanding that permission not be granted to screen the documentary in the state.

In his complaint, Mr. Surendran said that the screening of the documentary would be tantamount to condoning foreign movements aimed at endangering the unity and integrity of the country.

He also said reliving the unfortunate events of two decades ago was meant to “fuel religious tensions”.

Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan also urged the Chief Minister not to allow the screening of the documentary and requested his urgent intervention in the matter.

In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said the reintroduction of allegations dismissed by the Supreme Court called into question the credibility of the nation’s highest court.

Mr. Muraleeedharan and Mr. Surendran called the screening of the documentary a “treason”.

SFI, in its Facebook post, said the documentary would be screened at various college campuses around the state.

State Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil in a Facebook post said the reminders of betrayal and genocide cannot be hidden from power and the BBC documentary will be screened in Kerala.

The chairman of the KPCC minority cell, lawyer Shihabuddin Karyat, said in a statement that the documentary would be screened at the party’s district headquarters on Republic Day given its undeclared ban in the country.

The Center had last week ordered the blocking of several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims to have investigated aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister, has been dismissed by the External Affairs Ministry as a “piece of propaganda” which lacked objectivity. and reflected a “colonial mentality”.

The instructions on blocking access were reportedly issued on Friday by the Department of Information and Broadcasting using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules.

The central government’s decision was heavily criticized by opposition parties like Congress and the TMC for imposing “censorship”.

Meanwhile, a group of 302 former judges, former bureaucrats and veterans called the BBC documentary a ‘motivated indictment of our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot’ and a reflection of ‘pure negativity and harsh and incessant prejudice”.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)