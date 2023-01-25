



Ukraine dismisses officials for corruption Just days after Ukraine’s Defense Ministry dismissed reports of corruption in its procurement contracts as nonsense, a Deputy Defense Minister was fired preserve the confidence of Kyiv’s international partners. Also ousted: one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aides, a man known for his lavish life and his speed in a flashy car while his compatriots sleep in the trenches. The move follows reports that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry overpaid for food supplies, suggesting bribes were involved. Despite the progress made in recent years, the Ukrainian government has long struggled with endemic corruption, but Kyiv is particularly keen to allay concerns in Europe and the United States, which has sent tens of billions of dollars in aid to the country since the Russian invasion. Were also looking at how things were going among the rank and file soldiers, allegations of corruption at the top during a war where troops were defending their country with homemade dune buggies is a bad bad look NATO soap opera between Nordic countries and Turkey continues Just a few months ago, we all thought that a joint application by Finland and Sweden to join NATO was a done deal. Not anymore. On Monday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan withdrew its support for Sweden in response to the Swedish government allowing a far-right demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm where a copy of the Koran was burned. Moreover, Finland now seems to be getting excited. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto suggested on Tuesday that the Finns might go it alone, although he later backtracked on that comment, call for a two-week “timeout” in talks with Turkey. While taking a relaxer pill might help calm things down, it’s unlikely to solve Erdo’s main problem with the two Nordic countries: in exchange for NATO’s consent, he wants them to deliver over 100 Turkish and Kurdish dissidents and tighten immigration laws to prevent more Erdoan. critics to take refuge there. We don’t know how or when this saga will end, but don’t count on Ankara’s backing down. Erdoan will arm the diplomatic struggle with Sweden to transform its nationalist base ahead of the May 14 presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/what-we-re-watching-ukraine-tackles-corruption-nordics-turkey-nato-drama

