‘The imported government will never be able to stop me,’ says Imran





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said the ruling coalition could “never” stop him as their own cases were being heard in court, Express News reported on Wednesday.

The former prime minister made the remarks while addressing the PTI senior leadership hours after the party’s official Twitter account said there were reports that Imran might be arrested overnight.

“Their own cases are in court, so the imported government will never be able to stop me,” the PTI leader told party leaders.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Imran said he would hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

I’ll have a press conference at 4 p.m. today. Fawad’s arrest over his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pak has become a banana republic devoid of the rule of law. We must defend our basic rights now to prevent Pak from drifting towards a point of no return.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 25, 2023

He went on to double down on criticism directed at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“Fawad’s arrest over his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pak[istan] has become a banana republic with no rule of law,” Imran said.

ECP proposes election dates for KP and Punjab governors

“We must defend our fundamental rights now to prevent Pakistan from drifting towards a point of no return,” he added.

Workers rally to ‘protect’ Imran

Workers from the former ruling party gathered outside Zaman Park, the residence of the PTI chairman, in the early hours of Wednesday to protect the former prime minister after reports he could be arrested overnight.

The official PTI Twitter account announced that there were reports that “the puppet government may try to arrest President Imran Khan tonight”. He added that members of the PTI were reaching Zaman Park in an effort to “protect their leader”.

A video released by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry hours before Islamabad Kohsar police arrested him for sedition showed several party supporters and workers outside Zaman Park in the early hours of the morning .

The crowd could be heard chanting slogans of unity with Imran.

PTI leader Zubair Niazi feared Imran’s arrest, while Musrat Jamshed Cheema called on workers to come to Imran’s residence for his safety.

Fawad Chaudhary and Hamad Azhar had arrived at Zaman Park Lahore with their employees after receiving the information.

“National protest if Imran is arrested”

Speaking to media personnel, Fawad clarified that there have been reports that police are trying and could potentially arrest Imran.

He added that the arrest of the former Prime Minister would be a conspiracy against the country and that the “fools” were unaware that his arrest would hasten the PTI movement.

“If Imran is arrested, there will be a nationwide protest,” he said.

Read more PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested in Lahore

According to Fawad, thousands of workers reached Zaman Park less than half an hour after receiving the message.

He added that the police should arrest Imran Khan if they had the courage to do so, and urged the authorities to respect the law.

“If you take our decency for weakness, you are mistaken. The [PTI] the workers will not allow fascism to take hold in the country,” he said.

He added that the incumbent government was “afraid” of the people and was involved in arresting Imran even during an economic crisis. Fawad said the middle class people supporting the PTI were unarmed.

“The only solution to the problems is immediate elections,” he stressed.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar also addressed the media and said an environment was being created for the arrest of Imran Khan. He added that the PTI workers must protect the party leader and asked for assurances that Imran would remain safe in Zaman Park.

He added that the “nation was angry” and no one had the courage to arrest Imran Khan.

