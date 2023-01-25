PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested as party workers rush to ‘protect’ Imran Khan





Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested at his home as PTI workers went overnight to the residence of party leader Imran Khan to ensure his safety.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside his Lahore residence in the early hours of Wednesday, his family said. He was arrested amid the late-night turnout of PTI workers who rushed to former Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure his safety.

He (Fawad Chaudhry) was taken from outside his house at 5:30 a.m. in four cars that did not have license plates, said Faisal Chaudhry, Fawads brother, according to Dawn.

The family said they were unaware of Fawad’s whereabouts and have not received any details of the FIR registered against him.

A case has been filed against Chaudhary in Islamabad after a complaint by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omer Hamid Khan. The FIR was filed against him for having made threatening remarks against the ECP and its members.

Fawad had warned the ECP, its members and their families during his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, FIR said.

His arrest comes amid the late-night turnout of PTI workers who rushed to the residence of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday after rumors spread of an impending arrest of the PTI leader.

Party workers gathered at Imrans’ residence, claiming to avoid the government’s alleged plan to arrest the party leader.

According to reports, the puppet government will try to arrest Imran Khan tonight,” the party announced on its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, several PTI leaders have condemned the detention of Fawad Chaudhry and criticized the government for his arrest.

Strongly condemn the arrest of @fawadchaudhry by the #ImportedGovernmentNaManzoor Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these law breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers!

All determined to push this country towards anarchy!

Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) January 25, 2023

Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these law-breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers,” said PTI Sindh Chairman Ali Haider Zaidi.

The official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles claiming to be transporting Chaudhry after his arrest.

The move comes two days after 45 Imran Khans party lawmakers collectively withdrew their resignations from the National Assembly. They also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to be denoted if the speaker endorses their resignation. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the 43 MPs.

