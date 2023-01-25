‘Stones bombed’ at JNU students watching BBC series on PM Modi amid campus blackout





Unidentified disbelievers allegedly threw stones at students watching the BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident happened after the JNU administration cut off the electricity on campus. However, power has now been restored.

New Delhi ,

The alleged stone throw happened during a power outage on campus (screen capture from video)

By Akshay Dongare, Milan Sharma, Arvind Ojha: A group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) watching the BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were reportedly pelted with stones on Tuesday. The incident occurred during a blackout after JNU administration turn off the electricity on campus. Here are the latest updates: 1) A few hours after the JNU administration cut off the electricity on campus, power was restored. 2) Students watching the documentary said a brick was also thrown at them as they watched the documentary on their phones. However, the people who allegedly threw stones at the students could not be identified because there was no electricity on campus. 3) JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said students would block the gates of the university if Delhi police did not intervene. She added that it was not safe for students to return to their hostel without electricity on campus. 4) After the police said that legal action would only be taken if they received a complaint from a group of students inside the university, the students started marching towards Vasant Kunj police station to file a formal complaint. 5) The student protest ended at Vasant Kunj police station after a complaint was filed. The complaint states that 25 disbelievers were involved in the stone-throwing incident. The police also arrived on campus. On Wednesday morning, a complaint will be filed with the JNU administration. READ ALSO | JNU cuts electricity to prevent broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi, students turn to phones WHAT HAPPENED? The JNU administration on Monday canceled the screening of the BBC documentary series, ‘India: The Modi Question’ at the university after posters advertising the event surfaced. According to the posters, the documentary was to be screened at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the student body office. The administration said the event could “disrupt the peace and harmony of the college campus” and asked organizers to cancel the screening. However, the students went on to say that they “are not looking to create any form of discord”. In a letter to the administration, the students said only those with a “voluntary interest” would participate in the selection. After the administration cut off the electricity on campus to prevent the screening, the JNU student body shared links with the students and asked them to gather to watch the documentary on their cellphones. Police were deployed on campus ahead of the screening. READ ALSO | The truth cannot be hidden: Rahul Gandhi on the Centre’s ban on BBC PM Modi series Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: January 24, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/stones-pelted-at-jnu-students-watching-pm-modi-bbc-series-amid-campus-blackout-2325937-2023-01-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos