Marcos asks Foreign Minister to hold talks with China on maritime disputes







CHINA. In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after reviewing an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 4, 2023. (PA)

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday, Jan. 22, 2023, that he had proposed to China that the two countries hold talks between their foreign ministers to quickly resolve any new disputes in the disputed South China Sea, and blamed Chinese actions for disagreements. Marcos told Philippine TV stations in an interview that Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted his proposal during their talks in Beijing earlier this month and that the two sides are working out the details of such an arrangement. There was no immediate reaction from Chinese officials. China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, have been locked in an increasingly tense standoff over their overlapping claims to the busy and resource-rich waterway, which is considered a potential Asian flashpoint. In 2017, Asian neighbors launched regular diplomatic talks called the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism to discuss incidents in disputed waters and prevent any escalation while discussing other aspects of their relationship. Despite the talks, conflicts have persisted, including a recent incident reported by Filipino fishermen who accused the Chinese Coast Guard of kicking them out of the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, which Beijing also claims, and then following their vessel as it left the disputed area. January 9. The incident happened days after Marcos visited China and met with Xi. The Philippine Coast Guard said it deployed more patrol vessels to protect Filipino fishermen after the incident. Marcos said he proposed to Xi during their meeting in Beijing that their top diplomats lead the bilateral consultation mechanism, which is currently handled by mid-level diplomats, to enable a faster response to future conflicts in the region. disputed sea. My proposal is that we take this bilateral group to a higher level, Marcos said, adding that he would also ask the Philippine ambassador to China to be part of the higher level talks. I guarantee you that if there is a decision to be made, either of these gentlemen can pick up the phone and talk to me and within five minutes we will have a decision. Marcos said Xi accepted his proposal and asked the Chinese foreign minister to discuss the new arrangement with Filipino officials. I think if the president, President Xi, orders that we don’t do that anymore, we’ll do something else, so I think we will. I think the chain of command is pretty strong, Marcos said. We will be able to report any breach of the agreement that we reach. It remains to be seen whether China will ease its increasingly aggressive actions in disputed waters and back down in any new conflict. Beijing has rejected and continues to defy a 2016 ruling by a UN-backed arbitration tribunal that invalidated its sweeping territorial claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Marcos suggested that China must change its actions to prevent future conflicts. I think the necessary measures really come from the Chinese side because we don’t send Coast Guard boats into what we consider their waters or international waters. They stay in Philippine waters. What they do is follow our fishing boats, he said. The Philippines, he added, will continue to exercise its right to file diplomatic protests against China despite its offer of high-level talks aimed at quickly resolving future disputes at sea. (AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1951681/manila/local-news/marcos-seeks-foreign-minister-talks-with-china-on-sea-feuds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos