An urn suspended above the Aegean Sea







A customer shops in Istanbul, Turkey, January 19, 2023. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]

With the Turkish elections set for May 14, we are now entitled to hope that the date of our own elections will soon be announced, putting an end to these cryptic statements by the government. Of course, every Prime Minister, when he is in the position that Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in today, wants his party to make the most of the ambiguity, until he finally chooses a Sunday most favorable to his projects. But the seemingly endless picking of daisies further erodes the credibility of politics and politicians in general. As things stand, May 14 is of decisive importance both for Turkey and for our own country. However, we should have no illusions that Turkey’s expansionist policy will change if Recep Tayyip Erdogan is defeated after 20 years of omnipotence. The very aggressive rhetoric of Turkish presidents has divided opponents and their deepest convictions do not allow them. Former co-leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas, who certainly has other priorities than ambitions against Greece’s Aegean islands, remains in jail further proof of autocratic rule from Turkey. And whatever the hopes of moderation that we could expect from the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, all hang by a thread held by the obedient Turkish justice, that is to say Erdogan. The Turkish leader, as we saw in his reaction to The Economist’s recent report on the poor quality of Turkish democracy, uses even the most measured comments from the Western press as evidence of machinations not only against him but also against the very existence of the Turkish state. His love of the free press shows his democratic sentiments. Until May 14, we will still hear many times Erdogan threatening in vain that the Turks will suddenly come one night, riding his illusion of military grandeur. With his country maintaining the highest inflation rate in the world, 85%, and the Turkish lira having lost 9/10 of its value in a decade, he must somehow attract voters. One-off gifts to the Turkish people, paid for with remittances from Qatar, are a temporary solution, but less effective than excessive doses of chauvinism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1202966/a-ballot-box-hanging-over-the-aegean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos