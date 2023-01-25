Turkey postpones NATO negotiations with Sweden and Finland





Turkey on Tuesday postponed NATO membership talks with Sweden and Finland, further undermining the hopes of its northern neighbors to join the Western defense alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ankara announced its decision a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Sweden for allowing weekend protests, including the burning of the Koran outside Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm. A Turkish diplomatic source said the tripartite meeting was pushed back from February to a “later date”, without providing further details. The move further reduced the chances of the two countries joining NATO ahead of May’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometer (800 mile) border with Russia, and Sweden have jointly decided to end their decades-long policies of military non-alignment, gaining official backing for their plans during a a historic NATO summit in June. The candidacies of the two countries were then quickly ratified by 28 of the 30 member states of NATO, underlining the urgency of the problems in the face of Russian aggression. Offers of NATO membership must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a member. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised his parliament would approve both offers next month. But Erdogan has dug in his heels ahead of a tight presidential election in which he is trying to energize his nationalist voter base. Erdogan’s resistance prompted Finland to hint for the first time on Tuesday that it may try to join on its own due to Stockholm’s diplomatic problems with Ankara. “We have to assess the situation, if something has happened that in the longer term would prevent Sweden from moving forward,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Yle TV. – ‘Definitely prohibited’ – Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said he was “in touch with Finland to find out what this really means”. Haavisto later clarified his remarks, saying he did not want to “speculate” on Finland’s membership alone “because the two countries seem to be making progress”, and stressing their commitment to a joint bid. But “of course, somewhere in the back of our minds we are thinking of different worlds where certain countries would be permanently excluded from membership,” he said. Sweden’s leaders strongly condemned the Quran burning but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.enca.com/news/turkey-postpones-nato-talks-sweden-finland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos