Turkey warns Sweden against disrespecting Islam





ANKARA Sweden shouldn’t expect good news from Trkiye on her NATO bid if she doesn’t respect Islam, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Those who have caused such disgrace in front of our embassy should not expect any benevolence from us regarding their applications for NATO membership, Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara. If you do not respect the religious beliefs of Trkiye or Muslims, you will not get any support from Trkiye, warned Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogans’ pointed remarks came after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Denmark’s far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, under police protection and with permission from the Swedish government, burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Erdogan stressed that no individual has the freedom to insult the faith of Muslims or other religions and beliefs. Commenting on the recent demonstrations by supporters of the PKK terrorist group in Stockholm, which had the permission of the Swedish authorities, Erdogan said: if they love the members of the terrorist organization and the enemies of Islam so much, we advise them to delegate the defense of their country to them. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine. But Trikiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, including the PKK. Last June, Trkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership of the alliance. However, recently provocative protests by PKK supporters and Islamophobic figures in Stockholm have led Turkish leaders to question Sweden’s commitment and right to NATO membership. AA

