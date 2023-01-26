BBC Documentary on PM Modi: To the Person Sitting in the Dark

This refers to the article, White Media Burden, by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tariq Mansoor (IE, January 21). The author skilfully used Rudyard Kiplings White Mans Burden, a poem with imperial overtones, to advance the case for avoiding the BBC documentary on the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

It may be of interest to the AMU VC, who also happens to be my teacher, that the rebuttal of Kiplings White Mans Burden was given by one of the most anti-imperialist authors of his time, Mark Twain. His rebuttal was called To the Person Sitting in Darkness and was published in 1901.

What Dr. Mansoor clearly missed in his article was the moral landscape that extends into the narrative of the massacres. This landscape is full of unmarked allegations and assertions as well as untold truths. It’s like those anonymous graves that house the corpses of the murdered but without proof of the perpetrator’s guilt. Documentaries like the one in question are a documentation of the event. Before we decide whether it’s valid or not, let’s first establish what he wants us to hear. It is imperative that we respect this documentation and listen to the white, black or brown man telling this story. Targeting the narrator kills the story. I’m sure that’s not what the rector of a major university was aiming for, even if it turns out that this is an opportunity to be in the good graces of the regime.

The Gujarat riots of 2002 are a stain on the face of the country. Dr. Mansoor’s lack of exploration of the moral landscape of the time leads him to say that Muslims in India no longer live in the past. TRUE. Unfortunately, the past has been brighter than the present. Dr. Mansoor should realize that not living in the past is not a choice for Indian Muslims, it is an obligation to save themselves in today’s crisis.

Imagine that Dr. Mansoors is not living in the past argued against the background of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. A group of these survivors were rehabilitated in a dilapidated building in a congested Delhi locality. This cohort consisted only of women and children. A whole generation of children grew up in this building without any male (read paternal) figure. Can we even imagine the mental state of these children? Telling this generation to stop living in the past is like violently shaking a man in a coma to wake him up. Erasing the past can only be done with compassion and care, certainly not by blocking documentation and debate about this questionable past. The false godfathers (as Dr. Mansoor calls them) of the bullied are doing exactly what they are trying to induce compassion and debate. They do not push the victim into the past, but hold their hand in that past and accompany them in the present.

The mention of India’s good relations with Islamic states in West Asia by Dr. Mansoor is also worth noting. Dr. Mansoor, who surprisingly uses a lot of left-wing jargon in this article (colonialism, imperialism, etc.), forgot a very simple left-wing argument, nothing is bigger in the world than capital. India is a bustling market of 130 billion consumers. No country on the planet would miss an opportunity to exploit this market. The Islamic countries of West Asia are well anchored in this neoliberal capitalist order and to believe that they would talk about human rights elsewhere would be folly par excellence. The stench of human rights violations in their own backyards should in fact be a rallying point for democratic countries like ours.

The points listed by Dr. Mansoor make me sad not because he is playing the game by the rules of the regime but because he is a teacher. As a teacher, he has the responsibility to educate. The arguments advanced by him are devoid of sensitivity. Sadly, he’s Mark Twains’ person sitting in the dark. As a surgeon, he should have dissected the BBC documentary to try to find answers to the questions it raises. India’s current community crisis is serious. In the centuries to come, when the torches of history shine on us, we should not appear naked with blood on our hands. We should be a model civilization worth emulating.

The author is Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Views are personal