Putri Candrawathi apologizes to Brigadier Joshua’s family to President Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The accused in the premeditated murder case against Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, Princess Canrawatiapologized to various parties during a defense or plea brief at South Jakarta District Court on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Among other things, Putri apologized to the family of Brigadier Yosua, the other defendants , to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Today in my defence, I would like to convey my sincere wishes to the parents of the late Brigadier Joshua, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Hutabarat, I offer my condolences, apologize and pray that the whole family be strengthened and blessed I also want to convey seriously, I didn’t do what they accused me of,” Putri said. apart from the parents Brigadier Joshua, Putri also apologized to Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, Ricky Rizal Wibowo and Strong Ma’ruf. He also apologized to the police personnel who were affected by this incident. “I also apologize to Mr. Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. and Mrs. Kapolri and the Bhayangkari, as well as the people who were affected and attracted attention during my legal process,” Putri said. Putri once again came forward as a victim of sexual harassment In her plea, Putri reiterated that she was sexually abused by Brigadier Yosua in Magelang on July 7, 2022. In fact, she said she considers Yosua part of her family. “I suffered sexual violence. I was mistreated by people whom we have always treated very well. People we consider family. A very bitter incident that happened on the 22nd day of our wedding,” Putri said. Putri said he was ridiculed and ridiculed The wife of the former head of the professional and security division of the national police, inspector general Freddy Samboit conveys the outpouring of being unable to deal with insults and ridicule while undergoing the legal process of this case. “In fact, on the way after the trial, I saw from the prisoner’s car many banners containing insults and pressure to demand that the panel of judges hand down terrible sentences. I can’t imagine the punishment,” Putri said. He reiterated that he never thought of killing let alone planned to kill or jointly intended to kill anyone. Additionally, Putri’s rape storyline was picked up by Ferdy Sambo early on.

