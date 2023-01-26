The exodus of China’s wealthy is accelerating with the end of Covid Zero

President Xi Jinping’s decision to dismantle Covid travel restrictions is accelerating the exodus of China’s wealthy, which could fuel billions in capital outflows as they pump money into overseas goods and assets . Bloomberg RSS Feed

Content of the article Since the end of Covid Zero in December, many wealthy Chinese have started traveling overseas to check on real estate or complete their emigration plans, immigration consultants said in interviews. This threatens a brain drain in the world’s second-largest economy as well as outflows that could put pressure on its financial markets.

Content of the article Over the past two years, Xi’s crackdown on sectors like technology, real estate and education, and his drive for common prosperity, have spooked the wealthy, long accustomed to getting richer as long as they don’t. did not question the supremacy of the Communist Party. Advisers to the wealthy say those worries have deepened since October, when Xi cemented his political control at a two-decade party convention.

Content of the article Canadian immigration law firm Sobirovs is seeing growing urgency from Chinese clients seeking to migrate to the North American country. I would say that for the last six months, people are really fed up. And so we are seeing an increase in consultation bookings, said Feruza Djamalova, senior lawyer at Sobirovs. Now our customers from China are ready to move and they want to do it as soon as possible. Before the pandemic, China faced capital flight of around $150 billion a year from people going overseas, but the amount is expected to be higher in 2023 as they have not been able to travel for three years, according to Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA. His calculation developed by looking at unexplained discrepancies in global tourism data is an estimate of the funds left abroad permanently by traveling Chinese nationals.

Content of the article China will face large outflows this year, which will likely put pressure on the renminbi and the current account, Garcia Herrero said. Capital flight might not be greater than in previous years if many can’t get their money out, but it could still impact labor, productivity and growth, she said. declared. China has the second highest number of ultra-rich in the world, after the United States, with more than 32,000 people holding wealth above $50 million, according to the September report by Credit Suisse Group AG. Departures among the wealthy already started last year. About 10,800 wealthy Chinese migrated in 2022, the most since 2019, and second only to Russia, according to New World Wealth, a global data intelligence partner at investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

Content of the article Henley saw inquiries from Chinese people about migration more than quadruple in the days after China reopened compared to the previous week. Emigration was low at the start of the pandemic, but requests doubled in 2022. Juwai IQI, a real estate company that helps sell international properties to clients in Asia, said the number of inquiries from mainland Chinese buyers fell 26% in 2021 and 11% in 2022, but it had increased by 55% in 2023 so far and has remained at this level. Denny Ko, a Hong Kong immigration lawyer who advises wealthy Chinese clients, said the truly rich had contingency plans in place for years, and people looking for options now tend to be lower on the scale of wealth, including the richest. middle class, entrepreneurs and senior executives.

Content of the article Searches and mentions of emigration keywords on Wechat nearly quintupled on Dec. 26 from the previous day to 110.7 million, after China downgraded Covid-19 to a lower-threat disease class and announced that it would remove all quarantine measures. As the wealthy seek to invest overseas, private banks have built their offices to cope with the flow of capital. They hire in Singapore to serve the wealthy Chinese who invest in the city-state. The flood of cash has sent prices skyrocketing for everything from mansions and golf memberships to luxury car sales in Singapore. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Julius Baer Group Ltd. are among banks that have staffed offices in other locations, such as the San Francisco Bay Area and Zurich respectively, with Mandarin speakers, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for Julius Baer confirmed that the bank has Mandarin speakers on its team in Switzerland serving high-net-worth clients in Asia-Pacific. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Content of the article Among those looking to leave is Dahua, whose family runs a pharmaceutical company in central China. It’s not her first try, but she hopes she can get out now because it’s possible to travel. A previous attempt to obtain a US green card was thwarted when she returned to China before the pandemic and was unable to return to the United States again, having failed to spend the required time there. Dahua, who requested that only his first name be used, is now considering a program in Canada that allows candidates to study there and eventually acquire permanent residency after working for a few years. Many of her colleagues and friends have emigrated or are actively exploring this option, she said, and many are losing faith in the country’s future.

Content of the article It’s time to reactivate my emigration plan now that we can travel abroad and it should be much easier to deal with these things than before when we still had the lockdowns, she said. China has strict capital controls. Citizens can only convert $50,000 yuan into foreign currency each year. But despite these restrictions, reopening travel is enough to fuel outings with tourism alone, even if people don’t choose to stay away permanently. If several million people go out and travel this year, it could still represent tens of billions of dollars of downward pressure on China’s foreign exchange reserves, said Chen Zhiwu, professor of finance at the Institute. University of Hong Kong. Chen estimates tourist outings could hit $100 billion to $200 billion this year, something that hasn’t happened in the past three years due to Covid restrictions. Capital outflows should put some pressure on the yuan to depreciate, but the central bank can still intervene to keep the currency overvalued, he said.

Content of the article Chinese families still find it difficult to migrate. According to Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Groep NV, economic weakness in popular destinations such as Europe and the United States may affect the ability of some Chinese to find jobs in these regions. Immigration policies are also tightening everywhere, from Portugal to Malta. According to a private banker, he was told by wealthy individuals that the cost of moving money overseas had risen to 12 cents on the dollar at the end of last year, from 1 cent in the years before the pandemic, so that the government suppressed money transfers. This does not prevent those who want to leave. Peter Luo, senior consultant at Express Immigration, a New Zealand immigration consultancy, said inquiries from Chinese clients continued to pour in, mostly from the business community. The notable thing is that they are very urgent, with the request that requests be approved immediately if possible, he said. With help from Linda Lew, Anders Melin, Cathy Chan, Lisa Du and Enda Curran.