Truth Social is blocking Donald Trump’s return to Facebook





Two years ago, Donald Trump encouraged a group of his political supporters to storm the US Capitol building and disrupt the presidential election certification process. Five people died during the riot, including a United States Capitol police officer. Trump pushed his supporters using his wildly popular social media accounts.

Two years later, Twitter and Meta restored Trump’s access to his accounts just in time for the start of the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced its decision on Wednesday, Jan. 25, two months after Twitter reinstated Trump. While Twitter’s reasoning had more to do with its sale to Elon Musk, a billionaire obsessed with an ill-defined mission to promote free speech, Meta cited a different reasoning.

The Facebook Oversight Board, a pseudo-independent body that Meta set up to review its most electrifying content moderation decisions, ruled in July that the company should set the length of Trump’s indefinite suspension and recommended that it ends after a period of two years. The recommendation came with a caveat: Restore Trump’s accounts, as long as he doesn’t pose a risk to public safety.

The suspension was an extraordinary decision made under extraordinary circumstances, Nick Clegg, Metas chief lobbyist, wrote in a statement. The normal situation is that the public should be able to hear a former president of the United States, and again a declared candidate for that office, on our platforms. Clegg said Meta determined that Trump did not pose a direct and immediate threat and said his account would be restored in the coming weeks with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.

If Trump posts anything that violates the Community Metas guidelines, the posts violating the rules will be removed and he will face a suspension between one month and two years, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Overriding past social media style would be the community guidelines of most social media sites. He spreads misinformation about vaccines, claims elections are rigged and advances conspiracy theories about his political enemies. On Facebook and Twitter, he could continue to evangelize a mass audience whether he seeks it out or not.

But Trump’s social media days since his 2021 suspensions have been limited to an area of ​​his own creation and financial backing, ironically named Truth Social, a Twitter lookalike with around 2 million active users (a far cry from the Twitter user base of around 250 million or Facebook’s 2 billion). Not only is Truth Social a right-wing echo chamber filled with spam and the subject of multiple securities fraud investigations, but it also presents a legal obstacle for Trump to join other social media platforms.

How Truth Social limits what Donald Trump can say

Truth Social is a bust. Truth Media and Technology Group, the apps’ parent company, tried its best to merge with a blank check company, a SPAC, but was unable to secure regulatory approval for the takeover. The problem stems from allegations, reported in 2021 by The New York Times, that the two entities arranged the takeover before Digital World, the blank check company, even went public. As it would violate US securities laws, the deal is still awaiting approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and has received a subpoena from a federal grand jury in New York.

Beyond the regulatory issues, Trump has an additional contractual problem.

According to a May 2022 SEC filing, President Trump is generally obligated to post any social media message on Truth Social and cannot post the same message on any other social media site for 6 hours. However, he is exempt from posting any message from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising, or voting efforts on any social networking site at any time. This likely explains why Trump still hasn’t posted on Twitter once his favorite social media platform, even though he’s been cleared to do so for two months.

Trump’s social media posts have been mostly political, but the former president is not just a casual social media user, he seems to post whatever pops into his head with little oversight. Sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s political and what’s not. Here’s an example from Wednesday on Truth Social:

One of the greatest privileges I’ve had as president was firing Deborah Birx. The only thing she had was beautiful scarves… The only one who had a high opinion of her was herself!

Just today, he also posted about his winery, the Washington Post fake news, an oil painting of him, and his current poll numbers.

But perhaps Truth Social will soon be a thing of the past. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Trump is looking to drop that exclusivity deal when it expires in June 2023. The move could be terrible for Trump’s wallet, but would be key to mounting a presidential race.

How can Trump win the presidency if all he does is scream into the void on a platform no one else uses?

