As India tries to block a Modi documentary, students fight to see it





Defenders of Mr Modis wonder why, after 21 years, the unrest in Gujarat is being talked about now. After the riots, Mr Modis rose in the BJP and national politics was temporarily thwarted, and the US denied him an entry visa under a little-used law meant to protect freedom religious. This order was lifted by President Barack Obama in 2014 when Mr Modi became prime minister. By then, the rehabilitation of Mr. Modis’ image in India was almost complete. In 2012, a team of investigators appointed by the country’s Supreme Court recommended that he be cleared of all charges, and in July 2022 the court upheld that judgment. Most related cases and even other people’s convictions were dropped or overturned, usually due to lack of evidence. Much of the story told by the BBC documentary would be familiar to Indians who followed the news in 2002. But a few incendiary new aspects have come to light, including the unpublished British investigation which revealed that Narendra Modi is directly responsible for the massacres. . Jack Straw, then Britain’s foreign secretary, told investigators at the time that the episode was a particularly blatant example of political involvement in preventing the police from doing their job of protecting the two communities, the Hindus and Muslims. The BBC said in a statement last week that the documentary had been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards. The US government, which hopes to make India a strategic partner in its rivalries with Russia and China, has signaled that it does not want to participate in the controversy. Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, told reporters that he was unfamiliar with the content of The Modi Question, but was very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India’s two thriving and vibrant democracies. Gujarat’s nightmare may be 21 years old, but in India the wheels of justice can turn slowly. In the town of Vadodara on Tuesday, 22 Hindu men were acquitted of charges in the murders of 17 Muslims during the days of frenzy in 2002. In the meantime, eight of the 22 accused were dead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/25/world/asia/india-bbc-modi-documentary.html

