US senator doubts allies’ will to defend Taiwan





A senior US senator on Monday questioned the willingness of some US allies to help defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. Although Chinese President Xi Jinping () expects the United States and Japan to respond in a war in the Taiwan Strait, he was a little less confident about what our other allies would do, the senator said American John Cornyn. Australia and New Zealand have expressed support for Taiwan, but it is a long way from committing troops to repel an invasion, Cornyn said during a discussion on China, Russia and military readiness of the United States at a forum organized by a Washington-based think tank. the American Institute of Enterprise. Photo: Bloomberg He also questioned the willingness of the two countries to help Taiwan in a possible invasion. As was the case with Russian President Vladimir Putin, one guy decides whether to invade or not when it comes to Taiwan’s future, Cornyn said. He also questioned Taiwan’s willingness to repel a Chinese invasion. I don’t think the Taiwanese are ready for an attack, Cornyn said, adding that we see every sign of heightened Chinese belligerence after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan in August 2019. ‘last year. He wondered if Taiwan could hold out for a few weeks…until the cavalry arrived to rescue him. The situation in Taiwan is different from that in Ukraine, which has land links with NATO countries to deliver aid into the country, he said. For Taiwan, support should come by air or sea, he said. Asked what would deter Xi from attacking, Cornyn said the high costs of an invasion. Tensions over Taipei between Washington and Beijing escalated after Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, the first by a House speaker to the country in 25 years. Beijing showed its displeasure after Pelosis’ 7 p.m. visit by conducting several days of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, which included flying fighter jets into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, aimed at sending a message to Taipei and Washington. Cornyn, who visited Taiwan in November 2021, initiated several pro-Taiwan bills in the US Senate, including the Taiwan Partnership Act, submitted in July last year. He calls for collaboration between the US National Guard and the Taiwanese military. He also sponsored the Taiwan Deterrence Act this month to increase military aid to Taiwan and strengthen its defense.

