Trade: Europe and Indonesia aim for a free trade agreement this year





Posted Jan 25, 2023 11:03 AMUpdated on Jan 25, 2023 1:39 PM

Negotiations are accelerating. After the talks in December, the Europeans and the Indonesians will resume their exchanges at the beginning of February. Objective: to finalize this year the free trade agreement whose idea was launched in 2016. This was indicated on Tuesday by European Ambassador Jakarta Vincent Piket. The presidents of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) and Indonesia (Joko Widodo) decided Bali, on the sidelines of the G20 heads of state summit last November, to conclude the discussions at the end of this year, it was reported. he said. Four rounds of negotiations are planned this year to achieve this, according to the ambassador. Sustainable development The European Union, faithful to its philosophy of multiplying trade agreements, is negotiating with Indonesia for new market access, increased trade and investment between the two areas while promoting sustainable development. Trade in goods between the European Union and Indonesia amounted to 24.7 billion euros in 2021. The aim is to conclude an agreement similar in size and scope to what the Union has got from singapore in 2014 and Vietnam in 2015. Last month, at the end of the twelfth round of talks, Europeans reported progress on trade in goods, rules of origin, customs procedures, trade facilitation and trade barriers. Discussions are a little more difficult in the more innovative areas of access to public contracts, rules governing public enterprises and sustainable development. Palm oil at stake Several sticking points have yet to be resolved. The European policy for the defense of the environment and the fight against global warming is one of them. Some of the measures adopted have been badly received in Southeast Asia. The new European directive, currently being adopted, aimed at banning imports responsible for deforestation from the Union has drawn criticism from the Jakarta government. The text is expected to affect several Indonesian sectors such as palm oil, timber, furniture and rubber. With Deputy Minister Musdhalifah Machmud for Economic Affairs. To provide an update on the roll-out of Indonesia’s sustainable palm oil system and align it with the upcoming EU Deforestation Free Commodity Law. Shared interest in cooperation for the benefit of our trade and businesses. pic.twitter.com/AqDE5vGOy4 Vincent Piket (@DubesUniEurope) January 13, 2023 Similarly, the Indonesian government, like its Malaysian counterpart, has lodged appeals with the World Trade Organization (WTO) contesting European restrictions on the use of biofuels based on palm oil. In the context of the Red II directive, Brussels has judged that these would not be taken into account in its objectives concerning the use of renewable energies in 2030, which should result in restricting their use. The WTO was due to deliver its decision on the merits of Indonesia’s complaint before the second quarter of 2022. But the translation deadlines have delayed the chance. Nickel covets Another subject of dispute, this time the initiative of the European Union, which has also lodged a complaint with the WTO, concerns the restrictions on nickel exports adopted by Indonesia. The world’s leading producer of this ore with 800,000 tonnes in 2019 (nearly 30% of world production), Indonesia should retain its dominance until 2040, estimates the WTO. International demand for nickel is increasing due to the use of the ore in the production of lithium ion batteries, an important component of electric vehicles. However, since January 2020, all exports of nickel ore, regardless of its quality, are prohibited. Brussels won their case against Indonesia at the end of last year. But Jakarta has chosen to appeal, determined to attract investment on its soil and capture more added value in the nickel value chain, and not content itself with exporting the raw ore. The decision of the French mining group Eramet, and the German chemical company BASF, in the process of finalizing an agreement to invest between 2.2 and 2.6 billion dollars in Indonesia, is the perfect illustration of this.

