Indian ban on BBC Modi documentary jeopardizes press freedom | Narendra Modi news

Several media watchdogs have condemned the Indian government’s decision to ban a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticized the use of emergency powers to prevent the clips being accessed or shared online in India.

An adviser to India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Saturday that Twitter and YouTube had been asked to block links sharing the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, which the government had previously branded as a news article. propaganda.

The documentary questions Modis’ leadership as chief minister during riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, in which an estimated 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. Human rights activists put the toll at around 2,500.

The International Press Institute (IPI) Wednesday expressed concern regarding authorities invoking emergency laws to block the documentary, saying the country’s 2021 IT rules give the government sweeping and unchecked powers to police and censor online content and news outlets.

The Modi government is clearly abusing emergency powers under IT rules to punish or restrict any criticism of its policies, said Amy Brouillette, IPI’s advocacy director.

We urge private platforms to continue pushing back against Modi governments’ overbroad and unwarranted censorship demands, she continued. Online platforms must ensure that their compliance with these demands does not help the government’s ongoing campaign to silence critics, journalists and activists in India.

Social media giants Twitter and YouTube complied with the government order.

Last week, the government introduced an amendment to IT rules that requires platforms to remove content deemed false or false by the government to protect national sovereignty and public order.

These latest moves are part of a larger attack on freedom of the press in India since Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Monday, the Journalists Protection Committee (CPJ) said ordering social media platforms to block the documentary is an attack on the free press that blatantly contradicts the country’s stated commitment to democratic ideals.

Authorities must immediately restore full and unrestricted access to the documentary and remove regulations under the Information Technology Act that jeopardize press freedom and freedom of expression online, said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia Program Coordinator.

Shrinking space for freedom of expression

For digital rights activists and organizations in India, the censorship of the documentary by governments invoking Rule 16 under the 2021 IT rules has been a long time coming.

Most of the actions taken by the authorities between December 2021 and April 2022 were against [social media] channels that weren’t based in India, as far as you could tell where a YouTube channel was based, Prateek Waghre, policy director at internet watchdog Freedom Foundation, told Al Jazeera.

Starting in April, we saw chain-based incidents in India. Once this shift started to happen, there was always a question of which national dissenting voices can be targeted next.

Several reports suggest that @MIB_India ordered social media platforms to remove versions of a #BBCDocumentary titled India: The Modi Question. The department would have exercised emergency censorship powers under Rule 16 of the IT Rules 2021.

1/ Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) January 21, 2023

Successive governments have always found ways to deal with dissent or opposition, but under Modi control of social media has been legalized.

While you could argue yes, there must be some element of control, what happens in India is largely executive, Waghre said. There is a lot of discretionary control at the management level with minimal oversight. And that’s where the problem is.

The political director said the space for vocal opposition from civil society and the media has become increasingly restricted.

Companies tend not to take an adversarial position, at least in public, but they didn’t know how much they challenged government orders behind closed doors, Waghre said.

An exception is Twitter, which is is currently pursuing the Indian government over the content removal orders given last summer. But given the recent new ownership of the social media giants, it remains to be seen whether the company will have the long-term appetite to follow through on its case.

Voice of Dissent

Meanwhile, students across the country have pledged to screen the documentary in all Indian states, a day after the screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus was interrupted by a power cut and bullying from opponents.

They will not stop the voice of dissent, said Mayukh Biswas, secretary general of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

A warning was issued by New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday against gatherings of unapproved students ahead of SFI’s scheduled screening of the BBC documentary on Wednesday evening, NDTV reported.

Police then detained more than a dozen students there about an hour before the screening, according to the broadcaster.

Delhi police did not immediately confirm whether students were being detained, but said there had been a massive deployment of police and security forces in riot gear at the university.

The deployment was to maintain law and order both due to the screening and India’s Republic Day on January 26, police said.