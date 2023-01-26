Politics
Turkey postpones NATO talks with Sweden and Finland
Turkey on Tuesday postponed NATO membership talks with Sweden and Finland, further undermining the hopes of its northern neighbors to join the Western defense alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ankara announced its decision a day after the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lashed out at Sweden for allowing weekend protests that included the burning of the Koran outside the Ankara embassy in Stockholm.
A Turkish diplomatic source said the tripartite meeting had been pushed back from February to a “later date”, without providing details.
The decision further diminished the two countries’ chances of joining NATO ahead of May’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.
The Swedish Prime Minister immediately called for “reflection, calm in the process so that we can return to functional talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey”.
Ulf Kristersson said there were “provocateurs who wanted to spoil Sweden’s relations with other countries” and foil its bid to join the US-led Western military alliance.
“No issue of national security is more important than the fact that we, together with Finland, quickly become members of NATO,” Kristersson said.
Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometer (800 mile) border with Russia, and Sweden have jointly decided to end their decades-long policies of military non-alignment, gaining formal backing for their plans during a an historic NATO summit in June.
Finland changing course?
Their offers were then quickly ratified by 28 of NATO’s 30 member states, underscoring the urgency of the issues in the face of Russian aggression.
Offers of NATO membership must be endorsed by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a member.
But Erdogan has dug in his heels ahead of a tight presidential election in which he is trying to energize his nationalist voter base.
Erdogan’s resistance has prompted hints from Finland that it may try to join on its own due to Stockholm’s problems with Ankara.
“We have to assess the situation, if something has happened which, in the longer term, would prevent Sweden from moving forward,” the Finnish foreign minister said. Pekka Haavisto tell the broadcaster yle.
“Permanently barred”
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said he was “in touch with Finland to find out what this really means”.
Haavisto then clarified his remarks, saying he did not want to “speculate” on Finland’s membership alone “because both countries seem to be making progress” and underlined their commitment to a joint bid.
But “of course, somewhere in the back of our minds we are thinking of different worlds where certain countries would be permanently excluded from membership,” he said.
Sweden’s leaders strongly condemned the Quran burning but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.
Protests in Stockholm, including Quran burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey https://t.co/Z1pNxSnwxL pic.twitter.com/COuGxqUGiO
— Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) January 21, 2023
The incident came just weeks after a group supporting Kurdish armed groups in Syria, the Rojava Committee, hung an effigy of Erdogan by the ankles in front of Stockholm City Hall, sparking outrage in Ankara.
Haavisto said the anti-Turkey protests had “clearly stalled the progress” of the candidacies of Finland and Sweden.
“My own assessment is that there will be a delay, which will certainly last until the Turkish elections in mid-May,” Haavisto said.
‘Plan B’
Turkey has indicated that it has no major objections to Finland’s entry into NATO.
Helsinki had so far refused to speculate on the option of joining without Sweden, pointing to the benefits of joint membership with its neighbor.
But “frustration grew in various corners of Helsinki” and “for the first time it was said out loud that there were other possibilities”, Matt Pesuresearcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, said AFP.
“There has been a change” in the Finnish position, he said. “These B-plans are said out loud.”
Ankara signed a memorandum of understanding with the two Nordic countries at the end of June, paving the way for the launch of the accession process.
But Turkey affirms that its requests remain unanswered, in particular for the extradition of the Turkish citizens whom it wants to prosecute for “terrorism”.
|
