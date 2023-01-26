Imran Khan fears a ‘Sri Lanka-like situation’ in Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan confident of election victory. AFP.

Islamabad: Imran Khan, who was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister following a no-confidence vote last year, has now expressed confidence to return to power with a majority in this year’s elections.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said he feared a “Sri Lanka-like situation” and assured that he would do “politics like never before” after coming to power.

Imran also said he would support the continued role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in reviving Pakistan’s economy and averting a growing risk of default.

“Winning the Majority”

In an interview with Bloomberg, the ousted Pakistani prime minister said he expects to win a majority in this year’s election in August.

After losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership and being ousted from power, Imran took to the streets, protesting against the government of his successor Shehbaz Sharif for calling snap elections in the country.

Recently, he pushed for snap polls, after which his allies dissolved two of the country’s four provincial assemblies, triggering polls in those provinces. In accordance with practice, elections in these provinces are held alongside a national vote.

Imran Khan’s ‘radical’ plan to support Pakistan’s economy

In the interview, Imran also said he was preparing a “radical” plan to boost Pakistan’s economy and that he expects it to get worse by the time of the election.

“If we come to power, we won’t have much time,” said the former Pakistani prime minister.

When asked if his “radical” plan included staying with the IMF, Imran replied: “We have no choice now.”

According to reports, the IMF refused to visit the cash-strapped South Asian country and instead set new conditions for extending aid.

The international body has asked Pakistan to levy new taxes and adopt a mini budget of 200 million. These measures could eventually increase the country’s inflation rate and impose a greater burden on its people.

For the uninitiated, inflation in Pakistan is currently at 25 percentage points.

The IMF said it would visit Pakistan for the ninth review once the conditions are met.

With IMF loan repayments on hold, Pakistan in recent months has come dangerously close to default. Since October, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have halved, making it difficult for the country to pay for the month’s imports.

Imran Khan fears a ‘Sri Lanka-like situation’

Expressing concern over the economic situation in Pakistan, Imran said: We fear a Sri Lanka-like situation.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan further said that after being elected to power, he will do politics like never before in the country.

“Fear of powerful enemies”

Imran claimed his life was in danger and blamed outgoing Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an intelligence officer for an attack on him in November last year where he was shot in the leg after being shot during a ‘event.

Sharif and the intelligence officer denied this claim.

“Right now I’m scared, I have powerful enemies,” Imran said, adding “all the political status quo is against me.”

Pakistani politics has been mainly dominated by dynasties and mighty military, however, Imran was elected to power in 2018 as a foreigner in the country.

Imran further said he believed the national elections could be rigged to keep him out of power. The 70-year-old Pakistani politician called his dismissal a “regime change”.

He further alleged that the ruling coalition led by Shehbaz and some members of the country’s establishment are “afraid” because “they were part of regime change.” We know exactly who was responsible for it.

Why was the IMF program blocked in Pakistan?

Imran made a multitude of decisions for his country and his government. One of his last big decisions included lowering fuel prices which led to a dispute resulting in the stalling of the IMF program. The former prime minister said his decision was based on getting cheap fuel from Russia.

Imran during the interview also said that he will pursue an independent foreign policy that does not rely on any country like the United States or China.

Last year, cash-strapped Pakistan revived a stalled $6 billion IMF program originally agreed in 2019 but struggling to meet tough terms from the Washington-based global lender.

The IMF board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout program in August, releasing more than $1.1 billion.

