Books written by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping are on sale at a great spot in the airport bookstore in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital.

Several copies of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China Volume Four are displayed prominently on the prominent shelf of a bookstore, with one photo circulating on social media.

Mark H. Leo, the Twitter user who posted the Phototold The Epoch Times that he saw the photo and another explanatory photo of a group chat on WeChat, a popular Chinese social media platform, by a poster who goes by the name Ma Xiaojun.

A translation of the Wechat message reads: Someone was traveling in a small town in New Zealand. After entering the airport bookstore, [he/she] was greeted head-on with the aura of a world leader. [They] asked the bookstore staff, who said it’s a prime location that the [Chinese] embassy paid to occupy. It’s really worthy of [the title of a] great nation, read the explanation in Chinese.

The Epoch Times notes that in recent years, the Chinese term great nation (), when referring to Communist China, has been used ironically due to the CCP’s pervasive propaganda, including the use of an app. Study the Great Nation whichis promoted by the CCP to indoctrinate young Chinese into XiJingping thought.

Studying the thought and writings of CCP leaders has become a convention in China under the CCP regime, where leaders like Mao Zedong and Deng Xioaping both had their own schools of thought enshrined in the CCP’s “Guiding Principles” for citizens who are pushed to study them daily.Xi Jinping Thought was first added to the Guiding Doctrines in 2017.

Moreover, while The Epoch Times also notes that many only use the term awesome when it comes to cracking down on its citizens.

Bookstore denies Chinese paid for prominent placement

A supervisor of the Relay library at Wellington Airport, who declined to be named, confirmed that the bookstore sells Xis’s books prominently.

There is a set standard for books, specifically for these books, I believe, he told The Epoch Times during a Jan. 23 call.

However, the supervisor said he strongly doubted the accusation that the Chinese Embassy paid for the front seat.

Because it seems unusual that a foreign government could be involved, when I just ran a retail business, where we put the books, he said. It seems unlikely to me.

He gave his own guesses as to why the Communist leaders’ books are placed in this remarkable position.

As far as the placement of why it’s near the top 50, I think it’s just because it’s been a slow seller for us for quite a long time, so we just have a few titles left that we try to get rid of.

Volume four of the Xis books and the previous ones, which were published in 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2022, respectively, and have been in bookstores for quite some time and have not been popular according to the supervisor.

The book is definitely a few years old, he said. I remember seeing it on the shelf for a while.

He added that the boohadave hadn’t been in the limelight for a long time.

It is relatively recent. It wasn’t stressed for too long, probably a few weeks.

The supervisor repeatedly pointed out that it was unclear why the decision was made.

You need to speak to a manager or someone above that, he said.

The Epoch Times contacted the site manager and was told that the request had been forwarded to the corporate communications manager.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Wellington but has not received a response at the time of publication.

The CCP active in the New Zealand Chinese community

The incident comes after it was revealed that the Beijing Overseas Police Station in New Zealand is linked to a Chinese businessman active in political circles in the country and linked to the United Front Department of the CCP.

Chinese businessman Zhou Jiexiang was pictured with former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. (Wenhua weekly)

The overhyped gas station, among 102 illegal police outlets operated by the CCP in 53 countries that have recently been publicized by the Spanish human rights NGO Safeguard Defenders, can be used by the communist regime to monitor the Chinese community abroad, as well as to harass, threaten, intimidate and force targets to return to China for persecution .

According to New Zealand Companies Registry records, the Auckland site is attached to Zhou Jiexiang, the owner of a business located at. The location also remains the registered address of Golden Key Development (NZ) Limited, a companyco-sharedby Zhou and Nantong Jinshi, a Chinese company.

New Zealand has been accused of being the soft underbelly of the Five Eyes network, with critics blaming the former Ardern government for avoiding offense to Beijing to maintain trade relations.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shake hands before the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on April 1, 2019. (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool/Getty Images)

New Zealand will find that its policy framework conflicts with its values ​​and interests, even if its aim is to protect New Zealand’s trade with China, Michael Shoebridge, Australia’s director of strategic analysis, previously told Epoch Times.

Quietly assuring Five Eyes partners that all is well, while assuring Beijing of the same, is not sustainable unless China drastically changes direction under Chinese leader Xi.