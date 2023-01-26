Limi Regent Hopes APDESI Bolmong Will Perform President Joko Widodo’s Nawacita





LIPUTANBMR.COM, BOLMONG Acting Regent of Bolaang Mongondow, Ir. Limi Mokodompit, MM attended the inauguration of the Board of Directors of the Association of Indonesian Village Governments (DPC APDESI) of Bolaang Mongondow Regency at Bagas Raya Yadika Building, Kopandakan II Village, Lolayan District, Bolmong on Wednesday 25/01/2023.

After the Pataka flag was handed over by the Regent to APDESI President Bolmong, he reported that the inauguration of ABDESI DPC had been officially formed. The regent hopes that APDESI can help the performance of the government and truly become a forum for the sangadi to unite the vision and mission for the progress of the government of Bolaang Mongondow regency. “Congratulations and success on the inauguration of the Bolaang Mongondow Branch APDESI Board of Directors. And I hope that with the adoption of the APDESI Bolmong CPD, this can be a first step in achieving one of the aspirations of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, namely to develop Indonesia from the periphery and strengthen the border areas and villages within the framework of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia,” regent Limi hoped. Mokodompit. continued the Regent, it is hoped that this association can help solve the problems encountered by Sangadi. The Regent of Limi Mokodompit added that APDESI must play an active role in strengthening the government, not weakening or weighing it down. “I hope that APDESI will continue to give its strength and contribution to the administration of the government, it must be even more resilient. APDESI should not be so busy taking care of itself that it forgets to take care of his people,” explained Régent Limi at the end of his speech. We know that in addition to the Regent Limi Mokodompit who was also present at the inauguration of the DPC APDESI, the provincial DPP APDESI, President of the Bolmong DPRD and several members of the Council, Bolmong Police Chief, Dandim 1303, Kajari Kotamobagu, SKPD and all Sangadi and village officials of Bolaang Mongondow regency.

