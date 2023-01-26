Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Egypt Prez Abdel Fattah El-Sissi elevates ties, exchanges MoUs | India News
New Delhi: India and Egypt on Wednesday (January 25th) decided to elevate their ties to the level of “strategic partnership” covering various sectors including political, security, defence, energy and economy . The two countries also exchanged memorandums of understanding in the areas of cybersecurity, culture, information technology and broadcasting, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding between the two nations, he added.
Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi also attended the exchange of commemorative postage stamps to mark the milestone of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt, according to the statement. A Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed between the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and the Egyptian Computer Emergency Preparedness Team in the cybersecurity sector.
Also read: Republic Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Prez’s Egyptian visit a matter of ‘tremendous happiness’
Union Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Ahmed Samih Talaat exchanged a memorandum of cooperation in the field of information technology between the two nations. Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of the Union of the Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry exchanged a memorandum of understanding in the field of culture between the two nations, the MEA said.
Egypt and India have exchanged a memorandum of understanding on youth cooperation between the two nations. In addition, the two nations exchanged a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on broadcasting between Indias Prasar Bharati and the Egyptian National Media Authority. Earlier today, Egyptian President El-Sissi met Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. They shook hands and posed for the cameras before heading to the meeting and delegation-level talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Sisi will be the guest of honor on India’s 74th Republic Day, marking the first time the Egyptian President has been invited as a guest of honor on India’s Republic Day.
After the meeting, the two leaders issued a joint statement and shared details regarding the meeting. The Egyptian president said the two leaders discussed trade, investment and how to strengthen import and export cooperation. “I am going to take part in the Republic Day parade. I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi for such a great welcome. During our discussions, we talked about trade and investment and how to further expand our import and export cooperation,” the Egyptian president said. said Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
“We also discussed cooperation in green hydrogen and renewable energy sectors. India and Egypt are old cultural civilizations. The issue of connectivity was also discussed between the two countries to boost tourism,” he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in his joint statement with the Egyptian President said, “We have decided that within the framework of the Indo-Egyptian strategic partnership, we will develop a long-term framework for more comprehensive cooperation in the political, security, economic and scientific fields”.
He further said, “We also decided at today’s meeting to further strengthen cooperation between our defense industries and increase the exchange of counter-terrorism information and intelligence.”
(With ANI entries)
