Imran Khan fires a new salvo on the government and the institutions

In a fresh round of criticism, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Wednesday slammed state institutions after his party leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested in a of sedition.

In a televised press conference, the PTI leader said the nation is looking to the Supreme Court and Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for justice, which was a far-fetched idea after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took the reins. .

Fawad was arrested at his home earlier today after publicly ‘threatening’ members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during a press conference outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park a year ago. day.

Speaking to the media outside a Lahore court, where police presented him for pre-trial detention, Fawad said he was “proud” of the case that was filed against him.

As PTI workers demonstrated on GT Road in Jhelum, police also arrested Fawad’s brother, Faraz Chaudhry. However, a local magistrate released him on bail after a brief detention.

Censorship of Acting CM of Punjab

Imran Khan, while censuring the ECP in his address, also wondered if he was unaware of Article 218 of the Constitution and its third clause which reads: It shall be a duty of the Electoral Commission to organize and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted in an honest, fair, equitable and lawful manner, and that corrupt practices are protected against corrupt practices.

The PTI leader asked the polling authority on what basis it chose the name of Acting Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Wasn’t the electoral commission aware of Mohsin Naqvis’ background? He played the maximum role in overthrowing our government. Wasn’t he with [Pakistan Peoples Partys Co-Chairman] Asif Ali Zardari in the house of Sindh? Didn’t he call Mohsin Naqvi his own son? Khan questioned the election authority.

He added that his party had chosen the names it deemed acceptable for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The ex-prime minister says the ex-president of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigated the CM watchman of Pakistan’s largest province for which the latter repaid 3.5 million rupees to the anti-terrorist body. -corruption.

He raised concerns about appointments made by Naqvi since taking office, doubting the possibility of free and fair elections in his wake. Can we call this an impartial caretaker government? The police started harassing our workers. They already have a plan made. Mohsin Naqvi did not arrive to organize transparent elections. They want to mute my voice.

The PTI chairman also talked about approaching the judiciary against the acting chief executive of Punjab. I call on the judiciary to protect our fundamental right. The nation expects the judiciary to protect its rights and save democracy, he said, further lamenting that the institution has so far failed to do so.

No hope for justice

Accusing the Punjab Acting CM and the PML-N of sabotaging the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the attack on the PTI chief in Wazirabad on November 4, Imran Khan wondered why such a decision was made.

Hinting that powerful forces were there to catch him and were involved in his attack, Khan said: DPO Gujrat Ghazanfar Hussain and SSP Nadeem Hussain, made a video of Naveed, but when the JIT called the two officers and said asked for cell phone [used to make the recording], they categorically refused. I want to know who was behind these two officers?

The head of the PTI went on to say that he could only hope for justice in the matter if the JIT had been formed under the supervision of the Chief Justice himself. However, he said: I have no hope of justice if those I thought were involved in the attack Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif sit in the federal government.

The JIT was reconstituted on Monday after differences emerged between Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and the other four members. The four members of the investigative body were replaced after raising objections to Dogar’s “politically inclined” conduct.

Speaking on the state of the country’s political scenario, Khan said he sacrificed the PTI governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab because the country needed clean and transparent elections.

However, the selection of Naqvis is proof that the PML-N has no intention of organizing elections, he added.

The former prime minister also criticized those who wanted the elections brought forward and said it is written in the Constitution that the elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

If there is a Constitution and a law in this country, the election cannot exceed 90 days.

Khan also alleged that the establishment supported the PDM, I am shocked how the establishment has chosen to side with those who have plundered the country for thirty years.

The head of the PTI then reiterated his dedication to his cause and said that all hope now rests with the judiciary and the legal community. It is your responsibility to ensure that the elections are held on time.

