Why Turkey is still blocking Sweden’s NATO membership





Comment this story Comment When NATO invited Sweden and Finland into the military alliance in June, its leaders hailed a historic decision that showed their collective determination to confront Russian aggression in Ukraine. But the expansion plan has gone nowhere, with Turkey refusing to allow Sweden to join unless it does more to crack down on groups banned in Turkey, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK . As the dispute drags on, his efforts make it difficult to present a united front against Moscow. 1. What does Turkey want? It calls on Sweden to extradite suspected Kurdish activists and putschists wanted by Turkey and to prevent supporters of Kurdish movements in Sweden from openly displaying their allegiances. Turkey dropped its opposition to the invitation of Sweden and Finland to NATO after agreeing to cooperate with Ankara in the fight against terrorism, to respond quickly to pending extradition requests and to confirm that they would not block arms exports to Turkey. A few days later, Turkey specified that it would not ratify its accession if it did not keep these promises. In December, Sweden’s Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of a man accused by Turkey of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey called the court’s decision a very negative development. In January, tensions erupted again after protesters in Stockholm displayed an upside-down effigy of Erdogan. This was followed by the burning of a translated copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy, ​​which sparked outrage in Turkey and other Muslim countries. Erdogan then announced that Turkey would not support Sweden’s NATO membership. Sweden insisted it had done all it could to honor the June deal, but Turkey says it was unsuccessful. Swedish freedom of speech laws prevent the government from stifling public expressions of support for Kurdish independence. 3. What is Turkeys problem with Kurds? The Kurds are an Indo-European people, approximately 30 million strong, and one of the largest ethnic groups in the world without a state of their own. Their homeland is divided between Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran. The PKK has fought Turkish forces on and off since the mid-1980s as it sought an autonomous region for the Kurds inside Turkey. Turkey is particularly focused on the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a Kurdish militia in Syria that was instrumental in defeating the Islamic State there. Turkey views the YPG as a security threat because of its ties to Turkey’s Kurdish separatists. 4. Why is Sweden involved? Sweden has long sought to promote human rights and respect for minorities abroad, and the country’s reception of refugees has made it home to as many as 100,000 Kurds. Some are members of the Turkish opposition wanted by Erdogan’s government. Sweden has tended to align itself with other European nations in the way it deals with Kurdish demands for self-determination and was the first country after Turkey to designate the PKK as a terrorist organization, in 1984. Erdogan called Sweden as a breeding ground for terrorist organizations. 5. Why is the dispute important? Sweden and Finland conduct military exercises with NATO and increasingly share intelligence with it. However, they did not join the group earlier for historical reasons. Having Sweden and Finland in the alliance would no doubt facilitate the stabilization of the security of the area around the Baltic Sea and the defense of NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. These countries are often seen as potential targets for Russian aggression. The inclusion of Finland and Sweden would add to NATO two sophisticated and well-equipped armies whose equipment is already compatible with that used by the alliance. This would double the length of NATO’s border with Russia, which now accounts for just 6% of Russia’s land perimeter, and allow the alliance to improve its surveillance of the country’s western flank. 6. What are the chances of resolution? It’s hard to see a way out of the impasse just yet. Erdogan faces presidential and parliamentary elections in May and maintaining a tough stance against Sweden could shore up his support in nationalist circles. The Nordic countries meet the NATO criteria and their counter-terrorism legislation and treatment of Kurds aligns with those of members of the alliance. The United States, the most powerful country in the alliance, has repeatedly urged Turkey to ratify its demands. 7. Where does that leave Finland? In a dead end. Finland’s foreign minister has opened the door to the potential decoupling of its NATO bid from that of Sweden following Erdogan’s latest comments. But joining the alliance without Sweden would risk jeopardizing Finland’s supply routes and NATO’s ability to provide security guarantees. It would also mean reducing some of the military cooperation that the two countries have developed over the years. They are close allies and have always insisted that the process of joining NATO would be coordinated. The official position is still that they would simultaneously enter NATO. –With help from Onur Ant and Firat Kozok. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

