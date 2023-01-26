Trump’s rules still vex Biden





The Biden administration took office with a promise to tear down Trump-era environmental policies in favor of tougher rules.

But two years into President Joe Bidens’ term, some of those policy reversals have not been completed.

With Biden halfway through his term and Republicans now holding a majority in the House, conservationists are worried about the pace of administrations. Failing to solidify new policies in time, they warn, could make them easier to unravel by a future administration.

Time is really running out against them, said Brett Hartl, director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity. And there is, I think, a deep concern to do it on time.

Among the significant environmental policy reversals that the Biden team has yet to complete are regulations regarding how government agencies consider the environmental impacts of their decisions, the protection of endangered species, and the limits of emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic substances into the air from power plants.

Green groups are very concerned that President Donald Trump or another Republican candidate could win the White House in 2024 and torpedo any unconsolidated Biden policies by Jan. 20, 2025. Environmentalists aren’t eager to see a repeat of 2017 , when advocates who expected a Hillary Clinton administration to pursue an Obama-style regulatory agenda were surprised when Trump entered the White House and reversed course on major policies.

The biggest lesson, honestly, was that you shouldn’t take the outcome of a future election for granted and somehow plan your rules around that assumption, Hartl said. Because a lot of good work got killed because of it.

Environmental advocates point to a range of reasons the Biden team didn’t act faster on rewriting key environmental rules, including sweeping changes by the Trump administration, budget and staff cuts in environmental agencies, legal threats and a desire to ensure Biden-era rules are bulletproof in court.

There were plenty of pitfalls to defuse before they could begin their affirmative agenda, said James Goodwin, a senior policy advocate at the Center for Progressive Reform. The Biden administration was in many ways operating with one arm tied behind its back, Goodwin said, because the Trump administration had driven out so many longtime officials, especially scientists. So the rebuilding process was always going to be a challenge.

Biden and his top officials have repeatedly promised to stick to science when it comes to writing environmental policies.

The White House Biden said on his first day in office that he would address federal regulations and other executive actions taken over the past four years that were harmful to public health, damaging to the environment, not supported by the best data. scientists available.

Scientific and legal reviews can take some time.

The Biden administration is doing its best to make the rules as solidly science-based and legally sound as possible, said Patrick Drupp, director of climate policy at the Sierra Club. The agencies are also trying to make sure the rules are airtight, given a Supreme Court that seems to want to limit those sorts of authorities whenever it can, Drupp said.

Still, Drupp added, there’s a bit of concern at this point, two years later, that there’s still so much work to be done on a lot of different things that people care to finalize.

Air, NEPA, endangered species rules

An EPA rule that is expected soon but has not yet been finalized is a rule determining that it is “appropriate and necessary” to limit releases of mercury and other hazardous air pollutants from power plants. Biden made an early promise to reinstate the discovery after Trump’s team abandoned it, but the process was delayed (E&E News PM, January 3).

The Bidens EPA is also still working on a new attempt to regulate greenhouse gases from power plants after courts struck down attempts by the Obama and Trump administrations to do so.

John Walke, clean air director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s climate and clean energy program, said he was particularly concerned about a series of air pollution guidance documents put into effect by the EPA Trump. that the Biden team left on the books.

Either the EPA Biden supports these Trump rollbacks or they don’t care enough to reverse them, and either answer is bad for public health and air quality, a Walke said.

Some Trump Endangered Species Act rules remain on the books while the Biden team works to redo them.

The Biden administration agreed to redo the three rules in response to litigation, but it has upset environmentalists by urging that the Trump rules remain on the books in the meantime for administrative reasons. Environmentalists argued that Trump’s policies undermined the Endangered Species Act (E&E News PM, November 16, 2022).

Another redone rule that environmental advocates are watching closely is that the Biden administrations planned Phase 2 of its overhaul of a Trump-era policy that limited the scope of environmental reviews for projects such as pipelines. and highways.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality finalized its first round of reforms last spring governing how agencies implement the National Environmental Policy Act, a decision that reversed one of the policies Trump’s most controversial environmental statements (Greenwire, April 19, 2022).

The administration has promised a broader set of Phase 2 changes, but that has yet to be completed.

CEQ spokeswoman Alyssa Roberts said the agency is continuing its work on modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act regulations and plans to release a proposed rule in the coming months.

From day one, the Biden-Harris administration has worked swiftly to restore science, protect land and water, and fight climate change while advancing the most ambitious environmental justice agenda of any administration, added Roberts. Were at full speed ahead.

Journalists Pamela King and Michael Doyle contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/the-trump-rules-still-vexing-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos