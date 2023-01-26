Donald Trump has given up on Facebook – The Hollywood Reporter





Former President Donald Trump returns to Facebook.

Two years after the social platform banned him from service following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol, the company says he can now return.

“The suspension was an extraordinary decision made in extraordinary circumstances,” wrote Nick Clegg, Meta’s chief policy officer, in a blog post. “The normal situation is that the public should be able to hear a former president of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms. Now that the period of suspension has expired, the question is not whether we choose to reinstate Mr. Trump’s accounts, but whether there remain extraordinary circumstances such as the extension of the suspension beyond the period. initial two years is warranted.

Clegg adds that the risk has receded, although he adds that the company is putting new “safeguards” in place in case that changes. Those guardrails will include increased penalties should he encourage violence again, including automatic suspensions. For content that isn’t overtly violent but delegitimizes elections, Facebook says it can stop the reach of those posts or revoke certain ad tools for the account.

“We know that any decision we make on this issue will be heavily criticized,” Clegg added. “Reasonable people will disagree on whether this is the right decision. But a decision had to be made, so we tried to make it as best we could in a way that was consistent with our values ​​and the process we have established in response to the directives of the Supervisory Board.

Trump was banned from Facebook “indefinitely” on Jan. 7, after the company’s oversight board ruled in May that “given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Ms. . Trump on January 6 and to extend that suspension on January 7,” however, the board added that “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an ‘indefinite’ suspension.”

In response, Facebook opted for a two-year ban the following month. Executive Nick Clegg wrote at the time that the company would reevaluate the decision in 2023.

“At the end of this period, we will turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has diminished. We will assess external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly, and other markers of civil unrest,” Clegg wrote. “If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a specified period and continue to reassess until that risk has diminished.”

Trump’s return to Facebook comes after his account was reinstated on Twitter by owner Elon Musk. Musk restored the account after conducting an online poll.

As Trump is back on social platforms, he may be limited in what he can do there. He now has his own social platform, Truth Social (modeled on Twitter, his favorite platform), and his agreement with the company states that he must post exclusively on that platform first, and not can publish that on other platforms a few hours later.

And if he posts on Facebook or Instagram, whether or not the company takes further action against him, Clegg seemed aware in his blog post that he expects to face strong public criticism.

“We are highlighting these rules today because we anticipate that if Mr. Trump chooses to resume his activities on our platforms, many people will ask us to take action against his account and the content he posts, while many others will be upset if it is suspended again, or if some of its content is not shown on our platforms,” ​​he wrote. “We want to be as clear as possible about our policies, so even in where people will disagree with us, they always understand the rationale for our answers.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/facebook-allows-donald-trump-back-platform-1235303375/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos