Reports growing on ‘Hell Road’, Jokowi issues new order





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has ordered his ministers to carry out the maintenance of damaged roads in the region. Seeing the level of road stability in districts/cities in Indonesia is still minimal. This was announced by Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono after an internal meeting led by President Joko Widodo, at the Presidential Palace Complex , Wednesday (25/1/2023). Suharso explained the latest data of 420,000 kilometers of roads in regencies/cities across Indonesia, only 42% were in stable condition. At the same time, the objective of the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) is at least 65%. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “And this 65% is not only a regional burden but also a burden for all of us. Previously, a presidential instruction (Inpres) was decided for regional roads,” Suharso said. The Presidential Instruction will regulate repairs on Regency/City roads. However, the discussion of the sections of regional roads that will be repaired will be decided in collaboration with the Ministry of PUPR. Suharsome added that the central government will also start by helping around 9,000 km out of the proposed 32,000 km. With a budget of Rp 32 trillion. “But of course we will test the readiness criteria and so on and this year hopefully we can do that with the required budget of around Rs 32 trillion,” Suharso said. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono revealed that the level of road stability in the regions was only 42 percent, meaning the rest were lightly damaged and heavily damaged. Previously, the president had also received numerous reports of damaged roads in the regions. “Mr. President has also received reports that many roads in the regency, city and province are still damaged,” Basuki said. So much so that during a restricted meeting in April 2022, the Minister of National Development Planning/Bappenas proposed an additional budget for the rehabilitation or maintenance of regional roads. With the publication of a presidential instruction. “At that time, we decided to find out exactly what our national roads were, whether they were provincial, regency/urban roads, whose priority was to go to industrial areas,” Basuki said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article PUPR reveals the obstacles to achieving 100% drinking water access coverage (dce)



