Turkey stifles Nordic NATO bids, citing provocative act

Turkey appears to have thrown cold water on a joint bid by Sweden and Finland to become members of the Western NATO alliance.

On January 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden could no longer count on Turkish support for its NATO membership efforts.

As a member of NATO, Turkey exercises veto power over offers from new countries to join the Western-led bloc.

Erdogan’s remarks came a day after activists staged a controversial rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. At the event, a copy of the Quran was set on fire by Rasmus Paludan, a right-wing politician known for courting controversy.

Danish Stram Kurs political party leader Rasmus Paludan stands outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, January 29, 2019. 21, 2023. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the move a provocative act and canceled a planned visit to Ankara by Sweden’s defense minister.

Erdogan’s Islamist-leaning Justice and Development Party, which faces a hard-fought election in May, generally enjoys the support of more conservative and religious voters.

Those who allow such blasphemy outside our embassy can no longer count on our support for their NATO membership, Erdogan said after attending a Cabinet meeting.

Ankara is slow to approve

Ending decades of neutrality, Sweden and Finland both applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. But to join, they must first get the approval of NATO’s 30 current members, including Turkey.

However, Ankara was slow to give its consent, accusing the two Nordic countries of providing refuge for members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist group, as do Brussels and Washington. Over the past 40 years, the PKK has carried out numerous attacks inside Turkey against civilian and military targets.

PKK terrorists have killed and injured thousands of Turkish soldiers and civilians over the years, Abdullah Agar, a prominent Turkish political commentator, told The Epoch Times.

Ankara has also accused Stockholm and Helsinki of harboring supporters of US-based Muslim scholar Fethullah Gulen. Turkey has accused Gulen of backing a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016.

Sweden allows such groups to exploit its hospitality and has failed to curtail their activities, Agar said. This has led to growing public outrage in Turkey.

On January 12, a pro-PKK demonstration in Stockholm where Erdogan was depicted in effigy drew angry reactions from Turkish officials.

Words are not enough; we need to see action,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the time. Sweden must fulfill its obligations.

A protest against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on August 16, 2015. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Last summer, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral agreement aimed at addressing Ankara’s legitimate security concerns.

The agreement obliged the two Nordic states to take concrete measures against terrorist groups active on their soil.

According to Agar, both countries have made progress in this regard, but they still refuse to extradite wanted persons to Turkey.

While Turkey still has its grievances with Finland, Ankara has always seen Sweden as the biggest culprit, he said.

Finland is still home to terrorist groups, Agar said. But it’s not as obvious as Sweden, which allows these groups to hold rallies in its capital.

After the Koran burning incident in Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom reiterated his country’s commitment to the terms of the tripartite agreement.

Turkey suspends trilateral talks

Nevertheless, on January 24, Turkey suspended trilateral talks with the two countries, the next session of which was scheduled for February.

On the same day, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto also called for a temporary suspension of the talks.

A timeout is needed before we return to the three-party talks and see where we are when the dust settles, Haavisto told Reuters.

No conclusions need to be drawn yet.

Asked about the issue, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: These are ultimately issues that will have to be resolved between Turkey, Finland and Sweden.

We obviously want to see them [trilateral] the consultations are continuing and we hope that these consultations will lead to the accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

He also referred to speculation that recent anti-Turkish provocations in Stockholm were aimed at derailing Sweden’s NATO bid.

There are concerns that provocateurs, those who may not want to see Sweden join NATO, are engaging in some of these activities, Price said.

Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) talk to members of the US forces in the town of Darbasiya, Syria, near the Turkish border, on April 29, 2017. (Rodi Said/Reuters)

According to Agar, Turkey’s main grievance is not with the two Nordic states, but with Washington’s continued support for the YPG, the PKK’s offshoot in Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three offensives in northern Syria with the stated aim of destroying the YPG, which it says threatens its southern border.

In mid-November 2022, Turkey threatened to launch a fourth offensive after several people were killed in central Istanbul in an attack blamed on the YPG.

Yet despite its close association with the PKK, the YPG is backed by Washington, which uses it as an ostensible bulwark against the ISIS terror group in Syria.

The YPG is also a main component of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed coalition of splinter groups that now controls much of northeastern Syria.

Anger against Washington

The real problem is not that Sweden or Finland harbor the PKK, said Agar, a former Turkish special forces officer. It’s about US support for the YPG, which is the PKK by another name.

The United States trains, funds, arms and directs these groups. Turkey cannot accept such actions from its so-called allies.

He went on to say that US support for the YPG had led to a serious crisis of confidence and geopolitical polarization.

Agar also warned that the issue, if left unresolved, threatens to permanently fracture the NATO alliance.

Even leaders of Turkish political parties have started to address the issue of Turkey’s exit from NATO, he said. It was unheard of before.

As of this writing, the US State Department has yet to respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment on the matter.

Reuters contributed to this report.